WiseTech Global to acquire Opentecnología S.A.

L-R: Alex Gordillo - General Manager Opentecnología, Sandra Guerrero - Commercial Director Opentecnología, Edneia Moura - GM Americas WiseTech Global, and Diego Serrano - Director Opentecnología.

Deepens global customs capability in Latin America

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

We continue to invest in customs footholds across the region as part of our goal for WiseTech’s global customs platform to cover 90% of global manufactured trade flows.” — Vlad Bilanovsky, Chief Execution Officer WiseTech Global

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), developer of leading logistics execution software CargoWise, today announced it has entered into an agreement, which is subject to certain conditions precedent, to acquire Opentecnología S.A. , a leading customs and logistics technology business specializing in customs solutions tailored for the Colombian market. The acquisition further deepens the CargoWise global customs capability in Latin America.Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Bogota, Colombia, Opentecnología has established itself as a leader in providing specialized software solutions for the logistics and business sectors. Through its platforms, Opentecnología enables importers and exporters to efficiently comply with their customs, tax, and fiscal obligations, ensuring the secure generation and transmission of electronic documents.Opentecnología holds a current authorization issued by the National Tax and Customs Directorate (DIAN) as a technology provider. This supports its ability to offer electronic document interoperability services within Colombia's electronic invoicing ecosystem. Furthermore, its close relationship with DIAN and participation in working groups led by the country's main logistics guilds position Opentecnología as a key player in defining and adopting new data integration and interoperability standards.Opentecnología's solid track record is backed by its extensive customer base, which includes major logistics operators and global carriers that also use CargoWise. Thanks to its experience and focus on continuous improvement, Opentecnología ensures that its users can reliably comply with Colombian tax regulations through a unified platform that simplifies billing, payment, and regulatory compliance processes. With this approach, Opentecnología not only drives efficiency and growth for its clients, but also contributes to the development of foreign trade and the country's competitiveness, reinforcing its position as a benchmark company in the Colombian market for logistics and international trade technology solutions.Colombia has the fourth largest economy in Latin America, and the third largest population(1). As Colombia boasts five major commercial hubs: Bogota, Medellin, Cali, Barranquilla, and Cartagena it offers importers and exporters access to multiple commercial centers. Close to 90% of Colombia's foreign trade is conducted by maritime mode(2). While the U.S. is Colombia’s largest trading partner for both exports and imports, other significant international trade partners include Panama, India, China and the Netherlands for exports and China, Brazil, Mexico and Germany for imports(3).Vlad Bilanovsky, Chief Execution Officer WiseTech Global, said: “I am impressed with Opentecnología’s local customs and compliance software capability and an expert team who bring deep domain experience in both customs requirements and software development. Colombia is an important nearshoring option for the U.S. and a key market for many of the large global freight forwarders who already use CargoWise. By becoming part of the CargoWise global customs solution, large global logistics service providers will be able to significantly improve the efficiency of managing the end-to-end shipment process in and out of Colombia, all within CargoWise. With the LATAM region’s growing importance in international trade, we continue to invest in customs footholds across the region as part of our goal for WiseTech’s global customs platform to cover 90% of global manufactured trade flows.”Opentecnología’s operations will be integrated within the WiseTech Global group and remain under the current leadership of Alex Gordillo and Sandra Guerrero. Opentecnología will continue to deliver its solutions directly to its customers and offer other CargoWise solutions over time.Alex Gordillo, General Manager of Opentecnología S.A., said: “Joining WiseTech Global brings many benefits to Opentecnología’s customers, product development and most importantly our people. As part of a global team with strong relationships with large global freight forwarders and extensive resources, we have a path to grow our business in a way that we wouldn’t have been able to do on our own. Our customers will benefit from improved efficiencies while still being supported by a solution tailored to Colombia’s customs requirements. And a wealth of new career opportunities are now available for our people. We are very excited in this next chapter in Opentecnología’s ongoing legacy and journey into the future.”// ENDSAbout WiseTech GlobalWiseTech Global is a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics execution industry globally. Our customers include over 16,500 of the world’s logistics companies across 195 countries, including 46 of the top 50 global third-party logistics providers and 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide.Our mission is to change the world by creating breakthrough products that enable and empower those that own and operate the supply chains of the world. At WiseTech, we are relentless about innovation, adding over 5,800(4) product enhancements to our global CargoWise application suite in the last five years while bringing meaningful continual improvement to the world’s supply chains. Our breakthrough software solutions are renowned for their powerful productivity, extensive functionality, comprehensive integration, deep compliance capabilities, and truly global reach. For more information about WiseTech Global or CargoWise, please visit wisetechglobal.com and cargowise.com(5).1 International Trade Administration Colombia - Market Overview2 Trends and Challenges of Colombia's International Trade: Progress and Outlook in 20243 OEC Colombia (COL) Exports, Imports, and Trade Partners | The Observatory of Economic Complexity4 Includes customers on CargoWise and platforms of acquired businesses whose customers may be counted with reference to installed sites5 Armstrong & Associates: Top 50 Global 3PLs & Top 25 Global Freight Forwarders ranked by 2023 gross logistics revenue/turnover and freight forwarding volumes – updated 14 August 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.