QJMOTOR Debuts at Canton Fair with an All-Star Lineup of Models, Booth Attracts Huge Crowds

TAIZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 137th Spring Canton Fair officially opened today. Established in 1957, the Canton Fair is the longest-running and largest international trade event in China, hailed as “the world’s first exhibition for business opportunities.” Leading Chinese motorcycle brand QJMOTOR made a spectacular appearance, showcasing 21 heavyweight products across 7 categories, including street bikes, sport bikes, cruisers, and electric models.

At this year’s fair, QJMOTOR focused on mid and small displacement models, presenting a product matrix featuring “full power, full scene, full ecology” to showcase China’s cutting-edge motorcycle manufacturing capabilities. The fair also marked the debut of customized models tailored for the Southeast Asian market, signifying a strategic upgrade from “product export” to “brand export” for QJMOTOR.

21-Model Product Matrix: Defining a New Paradigm for Global Mobility

QJMOTOR’s theme for this exhibition was “globalization and intelligence,” with seven major product lines spanning urban commuting, long-distance adventure, track racing, and more. Five flagship models garnered significant attention:

SRK25R, the New Benchmark for Sport Bikes: The streamlined body design perfectly reflects its sporty character. The headlamp, instrument panel, and rear tail light are all designed with a futuristic feel. The bike weighs 162kg and is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder four-valve DOHC liquid-cooled engine, delivering a maximum output of 27.9 horsepower and a peak torque of 22.5Nm.

Stylish Street Bike SRK300S: This model boasts a muscular, sharp design paired with QJMOTOR’s classic body lines, emphasizing unique sporty flair. It features a 292cc four-valve high-performance engine with a maximum power output of 21.5kw. The front and rear suspension systems are designed with advanced dual-arm suspension, providing excellent handling and a playful ride.

ADV Performance Master SRT300DX: Offering a powerful 29.3 horsepower and a peak torque of 24.5Nm, this model weighs 157kg and comes equipped with all-terrain off-road tires. With a ground clearance of 1460mm, it is designed for off-road adventure enthusiasts.

All-Round Off-Road COV125X: This stylish adventure off-road motorcycle features a 124cc single-cylinder four-valve liquid-cooled engine, delivering a powerful 15ps. It’s equipped with an inverted front shock absorber and a spring-damped rear suspension for excellent shock absorption performance.

All-Terrain ATV SFA300B: Featuring QJMOTOR’s signature design elements, the SFA300B is a robust and compact ATV. It is powered by a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with a maximum output of 25.9 horsepower and 27Nm of torque. The ATV is fitted with front and rear bumpers, mudguards, and oil-spring suspension, with wide tires suitable for diverse terrains such as deserts, riverbeds, and forest trails.

Global Buzz, Huge Crowd at the Booth

On the first day of the fair, QJMOTOR’s booth attracted a steady stream of visitors. Among the most popular models were the ADV SRT300DX and the off-road COV125X, which became the focal points for international buyers. The company’s booth featured both two-wheel and four-wheel vehicles, covering a wide range of engine sizes.

One visitor commented, “The range and technical sophistication of QJMOTOR’s products are beyond imagination. I believe they can cater to all motorcycle needs and usage scenarios. I plan to introduce some models to my country, and I’m sure everyone will be very interested in this Chinese brand!”

From China to the World, QJMOTOR Strengthens Its Global Strategy

In addition to the Canton Fair, QJMOTOR is accelerating its globalization efforts by participating in multiple exhibitions including the Tokyo Show, Canton Fair, the Colombian Exhibition, and the upcoming Milan Show in November. These exhibitions create a synergistic effect, boosting the company’s brand presence overseas. Additionally, QJMOTOR has established a subsidiary in Indonesia to expand its reach into the ASEAN market. The brand is also actively involved in top international competitions, enhancing both brand visibility and technical capabilities. This strategy not only promotes the export of Chinese motorcycle industry technology but also redefines the international competitiveness of Chinese brands through an integrated “R&D - Manufacturing - Service” model.

From the Canton Fair to the Global Market, QJMOTOR is reshaping global perceptions of “Made in China” through technological innovation and cultural confidence. Looking ahead, QJMOTOR is committed to driving global mobility transformation through continued innovation, striving to become a leader in the global riding industry and allowing the world to witness the rise of Chinese brands!

