Climate Edge Law Group Welcomes Four Renowned Attorneys to Enhance Focus on Permitting, Project Development, and Water Quality

Palo Alto, California – Climate Edge Law Group is thrilled to announce the addition of four highly respected attorneys to its practice: Jeff Harris, Samantha Neumyer, Chase Maxwell, and Chris Sanders. Together, these distinguished professionals bring a wealth of experience and expertise, bolstering the firm’s ability to deliver exceptional legal services in permitting, project development, and water quality—a critical foundation for fostering sustainable development.

Jeff Harris, known for his deep knowledge of energy law and environmental permitting, joins with a remarkable track record in helping clients navigate complex regulatory landscapes for innovative projects. Samantha Neumyer brings her expertise in energy facility siting, land use, and operational compliance, offering a comprehensive approach to energy project development. Chase Maxwell, an expert in regulatory compliance, contributes a pragmatic understanding of the challenges faced by energy generators and product manufacturers doing business in California. Chris Sanders, with his stellar reputation in water quality law and environmental compliance, adds invaluable insights and problem resolution into water resource management and related legal matters.

Paul Lacourciere, founding attorney of Climate Edge Law Group, shared his enthusiasm: “The addition of Jeff, Samantha, Chase, and Chris reflects our commitment to assembling a team of like-minded professionals who share a unified vision for practicing law and delivering unparalleled service to our clients in the energy field. Their collaborative energy and dedication to fostering sustainable solutions align seamlessly with our mission to address the pressing challenges our clients face in connection with climate and transitioning our infrastructure to a more sustainable system.”

With the collective efforts of its growing team, Climate Edge Law Group remains at the forefront of addressing climate-related legal issues, offering tailored support to clients seeking success in today’s dynamic regulatory environment.

Climate Edge was established to enhance our client's ability to address sustainability and environmental impacts while transforming the relationship between clients and attorneys. Clients face increasing pressures from regulations, taxes, public relations, and investors to adopt sustainable practices. At the same time, traditional law firms often prioritize profits over client needs, leading to tension. Climate Edge prioritizes client needs by supporting attorneys with the resources they need to serve clients effectively. The firm offers specialized expertise in sustainability, energy, and climate change, ensuring high-quality, cost-effective representation. This client-focused approach fosters strong, fulfilling relationships between attorneys and clients.

