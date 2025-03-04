Women Imprisoned For Christ Conference 2025 - Incredible Free Event With Testimonies From The Persecuted Church

Women Imprisoned For Christ Conference 2025 Women Imprisoned For Christ Conference 2025 Women Imprisoned For Christ Conference 2025

Tickets Are Free and Now Available. Men, Women, and Families Invited. Come and Be Inspired and Transformed by God's Grace and Mercy.

This conference will change many lives. We are expecting the Holy Spirit to stir a fresh fire of no compromise in the attendees and see many come to Jesus and make a renewed commitment of faith.” — Evangelist Julian Awad

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming Home Ministries is honored to announce the Women Imprisoned for Christ Conference 2025, a Jesus focused, Holy Spirit led, transformative event dedicated to sharing the powerful testimonies of women who have faced imprisonment for their unwavering Christian faith. This free conference is scheduled for Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM at the Christian Life Assembly, located at 2645 Lisburn Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Men, women, and families are invited.

Come and be encouraged and inspired by incredible stories of God's mercy and grace. Write a letter with us to a persecuted Christian in prison overseas.

Tickets now available. Get free tickets here.

The conference will feature four distinguished speakers:

Naghmeh Panahi (Iran): An author, speaker, and Bible teacher, Naghmeh has been a prominent advocate for religious freedom, drawing from her personal experiences of persecution and resilience.

Mariam Ibraheem (Sudan): Known for her steadfast faith, Mariam faced a death sentence in Sudan for her Christian beliefs. Her remarkable story of courage and survival has inspired many worldwide.

Sarah Liu (China): A dedicated evangelist, Sarah endured multiple imprisonments and severe persecution in China due to her faith. Her unwavering commitment serves as a testament to resilience under oppression.

Esther Cheng (China): Esther's journey reflects profound faith amidst adversity, offering insights into the challenges faced by Christians in restrictive environments.

This event offers a unique opportunity to hear firsthand accounts of faith under persecution and to engage in meaningful support activities, such as letter writing to imprisoned Christians around the world. While the conference is free to attend, tickets are required due to limited seating. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

For registration and additional information, please visit Women Imprisoned For Christ Conference 2025

Join us for testimonies, worship, and letter writing to persecuted Christians in countries around the world.

Keywords: persecuted church, imprisoned for Christ, Christian conference, religious freedom

Media Contact:

Coming Home Ministries

Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Email: info@cominghomeministries.net

Join us for a day of inspiration, reflection, and solidarity with those who have endured persecution for their faith.

https://cominghomeministries.net

