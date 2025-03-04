Krikey AI Animation and Clever announce partnership to Enhance Digital Learning

San Francisco, CA – Krikey AI, an AI-powered animation editor, announced its partnership with Clever, a leading education platform. This integration allows educators and students to easily access Krikey AI Animation through Clever’s single sign-on, simplifying classroom animation projects and fostering creativity. Teachers can use Krikey AI to create engaging video lessons, while students can build animated stories, presentations, and reports, boosting engagement and developing valuable new technology skills.

By joining Clever’s trusted network, Krikey AI is helping educators save time and inspire creativity with tools designed to simplify animation. With a large library of free lesson plan templates including math lesson plans, meet the teacher templates and creative curriculum lesson plans – the Krikey AI App on Clever brings an easy to use AI toolset to teachers.

How to access the Krikey AI Education Discount

Teacher Discount: Teachers and students can log in securely through Clever’s single sign-on (SSO) with the Krikey AI App, gaining instant access to Krikey AI’s features and the education discount for teachers and students.

Free Animation Classes for Kids: Educators and students can take free animation classes and earn an animation certificate through Krikey AI’s 3D Animation Courses.

Creative Projects: Students can use Krikey AI to build animated presentations, collaborate on group projects, and tell their own unique stories.

Why Animation for Kids helps Digital Learning goals

Animation Creation Made Simple: The Krikey AI Clever integration allows students and educators to create and animate 3D characters effortlessly. Whether it’s for an interactive history project or a creative writing exercise, animation breathes life into learning.

AI Lesson Plan Generators in multiple languages: Lip-synced voiceovers in 30+ languages make lesson plans inclusive and accessible for global students.

Animation for Kids: Creating AI animation for kids can be an exciting and rewarding experience. With advancements in technology, making animated kids cartoons has never been easier.

AI in Education

Krikey AI’s integration with Clever is more than just a partnership featuring AI in education—it’s an opportunity to empower educators and students with tools that transform how we teach and learn. Animation is a universal language, and with Krikey AI, educators can now foster creativity and innovation like never before.

About Krikey AI

Krikey AI is an industry leader in AI-powered animation technology. With a commitment to making animation accessible to everyone, Krikey AI pushes the boundaries of digital storytelling innovation. The animations can be used in marketing, tutorials, lesson plans, school projects and more. Krikey’s AI tools are available online at www.krikey.ai today, on Canva Apps, Adobe Express and on the Clever App Marketplace!

About Clever

Clever is a free platform that connects students, teachers and schools with digital learning resources and applications. It is used by more than 75% of K-12 schools in the United States. It allows schools and applications to secure all identities, control their data and power classroom learning with the latest technology.

