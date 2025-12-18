Clunqr Expands Cash for Cars and Cash for Junk Cars Services Nationwide

After dominating the Dallas market, the junk car experts bring their top-dollar offers and same-day payouts to car sellers across the country

DALLAS, TX – Clunqr, a leading vehicle buying service, today announced the nationwide expansion of its Cash for Cars and Cash for Junk Cars services. With over 10 years of experience in the automotive resale industry and a network of more than 500 buyers competing for each vehicle, Clunqr now offers car sellers across the United States a faster, more profitable way to sell their vehicles, regardless of condition.

“We spent years perfecting our cash for cars process in Dallas, figuring out exactly how to get people the most money for their vehicles without the runaround,” said a Clunqr spokesperson. “Now we’re bringing that same approach nationwide. Whether you’ve got a car that runs great or a junk car that hasn’t started in years, our buyer network fights over it, and you pocket the difference.”

How Clunqr Works

Clunqr connects vehicle owners with a network of 500+ car dealers, auto salvage yards, recyclers, and car auctions who compete for each vehicle. This competitive bidding model is what sets Clunqr’s cash for cars service apart: sellers receive top dollar rather than lowball offers from a single buyer. The company arranges free towing and pickup, handles all the paperwork, and puts cash directly in sellers’ hands, often the same day. There are no hidden fees, no obligations, and no haggling.

The process is simple: sellers request a free quote online or by phone, receive competing offers from Clunqr’s buyer network, and choose the best one. The average Clunqr transaction pays out in just 13.4 hours, with most sellers who contact the company before noon receiving cash the same day.

Pricing That Reflects Real Value

Clunqr purchases vehicles in any condition, including those with mechanical problems, body damage, high mileage, failed inspections, or missing titles. All makes and models are accepted, and sellers never need to make repairs or clean their vehicle before selling.

Cash for Junk Cars: $100 to $1,500 for old, damaged, or non-running vehicles

$100 to $1,500 for old, damaged, or non-running vehicles Cash for Cars: $1,000 to $5,000 for vehicles that still run or are in better condition

“Most people have no idea what their car is actually worth to the right buyer,” the spokesperson added. “A junk car that looks worthless might have valuable parts. A used car with some wear might be exactly what a dealer is looking for. That’s why our cash for junk cars program works. We find that buyer for you.”

About Clunqr

Clunqr is how you sell a car without getting lowballed. Based in Dallas, TX, the company operates a nationwide network of 500+ buyers (including car dealers, auto salvage yards, recyclers, and car auctions) who compete for every vehicle. Whether you need cash for cars that still run or cash for junk cars that have seen better days, Clunqr matches sellers with the highest bidder, arranges free pickup, and delivers cash payouts, typically within hours. Any car, any condition.

Sell your car for more, running or not. Right from your phone.

