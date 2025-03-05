Datar Cancer Genetics & Theranomics Unveil AI-Powered Platform to Personalise Cancer Treatment in Mexico

Exacta AI signifies a paradigm shift in the approach to treatment decision making for complex cancer cases, offering an unprecedented level of precision in generating treatment options.” — Dr Vineet Datta

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For patients with difficult-to-treat cancers, standard therapies often fall short, but a revolutionary AI-powered platform, Exacta AI , is now poised to change that by delivering personalised, data-driven treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique tumor biology. Through a collaboration between Datar Cancer Genetics (DCG) and Theranomics, this cutting-edge solution is now available in Mexico.Exacta AI, The Future of Personalized Cancer Treatment, offers:-Multi-analyte tumor profiling: Integrates NGS (DNA+RNA), proteomic, genomic, functional and clinical data for a comprehensive analysis.-Real-time lab data processing: Transforms vast molecular datasets into actionable treatment recommendations.-Advanced drug assessment: Evaluates drug synergy, interactions, toxicity and contraindications to optimise treatment safety and efficacy.-Personalised guidance: Generates up to 10 optimised , evidence-based multi-drug treatment options for oncologists and Molecular Tumor Boards (MTBs).-Bridging the gap in cancer care: AI-driven insights empower clinicians and hospitals to personalise treatment strategies for complex cancer cases, aimed at improving patient outcomes.“This personalised powered approach provides an integrated, evidence based set of treatment options that can assist clinicians on how they can personalise cancer treatment” stated Dr. Vineet Datta, Senior Director Global Strategy at Datar Cancer Genetics. "Exacta AI signifies a paradigm shift in the approach to treatment decision making for complex cancer cases, and by applying rational scoring steps to analyse vast datasets, Exacta AI delivers highly refined interpretations, offering an unprecedented level of precision in generating treatment options.""Cancer treatment is no longer a one-size-fits-all approach. Until now, comprehensive tumor molecular profiling was limited by the complexity of analyzing the intricate biological networks that drive cancer. With Exacta AI, we are breaking these barriers, delivering real-time, AI-powered insights that transform molecular data into actionable treatment plans. This technology is turning the promise of personalized medicine into reality in Mexico," said M.Sc Luis Vélez, CEO and Founder of Theranomics.Availability and SupportExacta AI is now available to oncologists, cancer centers, and patients across Mexico. With seamless integration, expert training, and full clinical support, Datar Cancer Genetics and Theranomics are bringing the power of AI-driven cancer treatment to Mexico. Contact Theranomics to learn how this AI-driven platform can revolutionise cancer treatment in your institution.About Datar Cancer GeneticsDCG is a global oncology leader developing non-invasive technologies for cancer detection and treatment. With CAP and CLIA-accredited facilities in the UK and India, DCG serves patients worldwide, advancing precision cancer care.About TheranomicsTheranomics is a Mexican pioneer firm in Precision Oncology with the clear mission of making cancer a manageable disease and not a sentence, by integrating and providing access to the best in class molecular testing in the private health ecosystem. They founded the first private tumor molecular board of the country and created the first cancer risk calculator tailored to Mexican population.Contact: MS.c Luis VélezTheranomicsluis.velez@theranomics.bio

