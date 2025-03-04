A celebration of creativity—Emerging Talents Milan F/W 2025 showcases the next generation of fashion innovators

Emerging Talents Milan Fall 2025 Fall 2025 Collections: Arlicko, Biayna, Pardessus19 Fall 2025 collections: UHI, Artuyt, Kintout

A celebration of fearless design and cultural fusion as emerging talents from around the world take over Milan

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging Talents Milan Fall 2025 brings together seven innovative global brands, each with a unique vision and approach to fashion. This exclusive event highlights creativity, craftsmanship, and sustainability, showcasing the next generation of designers.Arličko unveils its debut "Men’s for Women" collection, blending the elegance of men's tailoring with the sensuality of women's fashion. Founded by Amanda Arelić Rosandić, the brand challenges traditional norms, empowering women to embrace strength and individuality. With a focus on professional tailoring and audacious designs, Arličko is committed to sustainability and innovation, setting new standards for luxury.Artuyt presents "Echoes of the Wild," a collection of silk scarves inspired by Armenia’s majestic wildlife, in collaboration with renowned artist Gayane Avetisyan. Featuring vibrant depictions of Armenia’s iconic animals, this collection marries contemporary artistic expression with the country’s rich biodiversity. Each scarf is a wearable piece of art, blending tradition with modern design to celebrate Armenia's natural beauty.Biayna is a women-owned handbag brand redefining modern luxury through sustainability and craftsmanship. Designed by Armenian-American designer Biayna, the collection uses groundbreaking plant-based materials, including cactus and grape leather, as eco-conscious alternatives to traditional leather. These innovative materials are both durable and stylish, offering chic, sustainable accessories that tell a story of cultural heritage and contemporary design.Kintout introduces the Jean Lafitte jewelry line, inspired by the boldness and elegance of the famous pirate. Made in Italy, each piece is handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail, combining gold, silver, pearls, and gems. The collection's intricate designs, featuring twists, crossings, and unique settings, are a sophisticated reinterpretation of a bygone era, offering a contemporary touch to timeless craftsmanship.Pardessus19 reveals its versatile range of Italian-made coats, blending timeless elegance with modern functionality. Founded by Swiss entrepreneur Céline Surdez, Pardessus19 is rooted in fine craftsmanship and artistic vision. The collection includes luxurious leather, jacquard, and denim pieces, each meticulously embroidered with the iconic "19" pattern. These coats, suitable for both men and women, are designed to be worn all day, from office to evening, offering a unique combination of comfort, elegance, and creativity.The A Story is a Korean fashion technology company leading the charge in eco-friendly innovation. Committed to sustainability, The A Story combines biodegradable fibers and advanced sewing techniques to create fashion that minimizes environmental impact while enhancing comfort. The company’s seamless, no-seam technology reduces waste, and their goal to use 90% recycled materials by 2030 demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to fashion that prioritizes both quality and sustainability.UHI presents the ‘Eyeconic’ jewelry collection, a stunning fusion of luxury and artistry. Crafted from sterling silver and adorned with carefully selected colored gemstones, each piece is designed to be a statement of personal style. Founded by Armen and Narine Shahinyan, UHI is committed to transforming the local jewelry industry with meticulously crafted pieces that combine bold design with timeless elegance.About Emerging Talents Milan: This premier platform showcases the next generation of designers, offering them a stage to present their creativity to global fashion leaders. Hosted in Milan, the event bridges emerging talents with international markets, fostering innovation and collaboration in the fashion industry.Photo Credits: Anna Minaeva, Bon Wongwannawat, Giona Afzal, Giorgia Pace, Tatiana BundziloProducer and Art Director Tariel BisharyanFashion Director Lucine AyanianBeauty Director Valeria Orlandol using VOR MakeupMakeup Team VOR AcademyHair Team Director Claudio BertoliniHair team BEAUTICKBackstage Director Giuliana BortolatoPartners: DNA Made In Italy, GurapaLab, Hay-Hay, ExploApp, GedyFor inquiries: communications@emerging-talents.net

