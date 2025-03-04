Los Angeles Non-Profit, Para Los Niños, to Honor Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard at 45th Anniversary Gala

Los Angeles non-profit, Para Los Niños, to honor Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard at 2025 Annual Benefit on May 8 at the Beverly Hilton.

Para Los Niños supports families where policy meets reality, and I’m honored to be receiving PLN’s 2025 Familia Award during their 45th Anniversary.” — Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Para Los Niños (PLN)—a local Los Angeles non-profit supporting community through integrated education, wellness support and advocacy—is turning 45 this year. As part of its 45th Anniversary celebration, PLN will be hosting its 2025 Annual Benefit on May 8, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton. This year’s PLN Familia Award Honoree is Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, who served as a state and congressional legislator for nearly four decades.Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard was born and raised in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles and was the first Mexican American woman to be elected to congress in 1992. Her work and advocacy have meaningfully improved conditions for children and families in the communities PLN serves. Roybal-Allard has been recognized for spearheading legislation that has improved maternal and newborn health, her advocacy on creating a legal pathway for immigrant youth as one of the original authors of the DREAM Act and advancing women’s rights and environmental equity.“We are thrilled to honor Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard,” says PLN President & CEO Drew Furedi, “At Para Los Niños, we know that collaboration is essential to addressing the individual and systemic barriers our communities face. We work with a network of partners, volunteers, donors, funders and elected officials—including this year’s amazing honoree. Now more than ever, we need to uplift people, like Rep. Roybal-Allard, who boldly wield their power and privilege on behalf of historically marginalized children, youth and families.”“To hear the stories of my community—their dreams, their concerns, the pain that they’re feeling and the hope that they have for their children—is what has motivated me throughout my career,” says Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, “My parents modelled for us that we should never forget where we came from and that we should always give back to our community. Para Los Niños exemplifies those values, and they support families where policy meets reality. I’m honored to be receiving PLN’s 2025 Familia Award during their 45th Anniversary.”Most recently, Lucille Roybal-Allard serves as president of the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commission, appointed by Mayor Karen Bass and confirmed by the Los Angeles City Council in 2023.To learn more about PLN’s 2025 Annual Benefit and 45th Anniversary Gala, visit paralosninos.org/gala ###About Para Los Niños:Founded on Skid Row in 1980, Para Los Niños provides education and wraparound support to over 10,000 of L.A.’s children, youth, and families each year. PLN partners with families to remove individual and systemic barriers by integrating high-quality schooling, holistic family services, and youth workforce development, ensuring that all children and families have access to the resources they need to thrive. PLN is the only children's mental health provider in the Skid Row neighborhood.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.