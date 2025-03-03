COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential risk of Clostridium botulinum
- Company Name:
- AKT Trading, Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Prepared vegetable products.
Company Announcement
AKT Trading Inc. of Torrance, California, is recalling certain prepared vegetable products manufactured by Choshiya Honten Co., Ltd. due to a potential risk of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. The products lack the necessary "Keep Refrigerated" statement, which could lead to hazardous bacterial growth if stored at room temperature. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.
Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.
The Products were distributed at Tokyo Central / Marukai stores located in California.
|
Tokyo Central Gardena
|
1740 Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA 90248
|
Tokyo Central Cupertino
|
19750 Stevens Creek Blvd.,Cupertino, CA 95014
|
Marukai Market Little Tokyo
|
123 S Onizuka St. #105, Los Angeles,CA 90012
|
Tokyo Central & Main Pacific
|
1620 W Redondo Beach Blvd.,Gardena, CA 90247
|
Tokyo Central San Diego
|
8151 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92111
|
Tokyo Central Torrance
|
3832 W Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, CA 90505
|
Marukai Market West LA
|
12121 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064
|
Tokyo Central Costa Mesa
|
2975 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa,CA 92626
|
Tokyo Central West Covina
|
1420 S Azusa Ave., West Covina, CA 91791
|
Tokyo Central Yorba Linda
|
18171 Imperial Hwy., Yorba Linda, CA 92886
|
Tokyo Central PCH Torrance
|
3665 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505
The affected product is packaged in a plastic bag and can be identified by the following information:
|
Brand Name
|
Product Name
|
Container
|
JAN CODE (UPC)
|
Expiration Date
|
|
Japanese Pickles
|
SHIBA ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES
|
1lb plastic bag
|
4582207535128
|
8/27/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)
|
*No illnesses have been reported to date
|
Japanese Pickles
|
AOKAPPA ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES
|
1lb plastic bag
|
4582207535135
|
5/14/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)
|
*No illnesses have been reported to date
|
Japanese Pickles
|
FUKUSHIN ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES
|
1lb plastic bag
|
4582207535142
|
7/9/2025, 5/31/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)
|
*No illnesses have been reported to date
|
Japanese Pickles
|
SOFT TSUBOZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES
|
1lb plastic bag
|
4582207535159
|
7/29/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)
|
*No illnesses have been reported to date
|
Japanese Pickles
|
RAKKYO ZUKE PREPARED VEGETABLES
|
1lb plastic bag
|
4983673526021
|
8/1/2025, 7/1/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)
|
*No illnesses have been reported to date
|
CHOSHIYA
|
ABURA-ITAME ZHASAI PREPARED SICHUAN VEGETABLE
|
8.8oz. plastic bag
|
4983673527325
|
4/3/2025, 2/25/2025 (Printed on the edge of the surface)
|
*No illnesses have been reported to date
This issue was discovered on 2/18/2025 at the Tokyo Central / Marukai retail store. The missing "Keep Refrigerated" label likely contributed to this issue. The product was immediately removed from sale at this location. Consumers who have purchased the affected product with the specified expiration date are urged not to consume it. Consumers should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. AKT Trading Inc. is committed to the safety and quality of its products and is taking this action out of an abundance of caution. We are cooperating fully with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on this matter.
Consumers with questions may contact AKT Trading Inc. at 310-715-2174 (M-F 9:30am-6:00pm in PST) or info@aktusa.com.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Link to Initial Press Release