Dana Greco's Please Don't Feed Me Fish Sticks offers a fresh perspective on modern parenting through a child's eyes

Please Don’t feed me Fish Sticks when you can teach me how to Fish

The book stands out for its practical advice on real-world parenting challenges, with detailed explanations to help parents understand the 'why' behind their children’s needs and behaviors.” — Dana Greco

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Please Don't Feed Me Fish Sticks When You Can Teach Me How to Fish, the latest work by renowned family therapist and social worker Dana Greco , is now available for parents seeking a deeper understanding of their children's needs and perspectives. This groundbreaking book presents 48 essential parenting principles written from a child's viewpoint, offering not just practical guidance but a profound exploration of the parent-child relationship.Greco’s book is a powerful blend of professional expertise, personal experience, and practical wisdom, bringing a child’s voice to the complex world of modern parenting. With clarity and insight, she organizes 48 fundamental principles that unravel the mysteries of raising independent, confident, and well-adjusted children. Her approach transforms complex child psychology into accessible insights that parents of all backgrounds can easily implement.A Professional and Personal JourneyDana Greco, a Licensed Social Worker and Family Therapist, has dedicated her career to helping vulnerable children and families. With extensive experience working in the New York City Appellate Court system, she has spent years advocating for and investigating custody disputes. As a mother of two "venturous and confident young women," Greco weaves both her professional expertise and personal experiences into the heart of her parenting guidance.The book’s title reflects Greco’s philosophy that parents should focus on teaching independence rather than fostering dependency. In the introduction, she shares her earliest moments of motherhood, setting the stage for a book that seamlessly blends professional wisdom with personal insight.A Parenting Guide Like No OtherWhat sets Please Don't Feed Me Fish Sticks apart from other parenting books is its unique perspective—written as though a child is speaking directly to their parents. This innovative approach makes complex parenting concepts more relatable and impactful, allowing parents to see their actions through their children’s eyes.The book stands out for its practical, straightforward advice addressing real-world parenting challenges. Each principle is accompanied by detailed explanations to help parents understand the 'why' behind their children’s needs and behaviors.Key Themes: Independence and UnderstandingThe 48 principles cover crucial aspects of parenting, from avoiding overindulgence to fostering independence, from managing conflict to building trust. Greco masterfully explains how parents can prepare their children for an independent life while maintaining appropriate boundaries and authority.Using real-world examples, Greco brings these principles to life, making abstract concepts like emotional development, boundary-setting, and independence-building both relatable and actionable. She demonstrates that effective parenting requires not only love but also the wisdom to prepare children for their future.A Must-Read for Parents and Family Professionals AlikePlease Don't Feed Me Fish Sticks is an essential resource for both parents and professionals working with families. It serves as both a practical parenting guide and a professional reference for those in family services. With its balance of professional insight and personal experience, the book is an invaluable companion for anyone involved in raising or working with children.Dana Greco’s deep understanding of both the professional and personal aspects of child development makes this book a rare and valuable contribution to the field. Readers will gain a greater appreciation for their children's perspectives and acquire practical tools for raising independent, confident individuals.About the AuthorDana Greco is a Licensed Social Worker and Family Therapist, as well as a Certified Mediator. Her career has focused on helping vulnerable children and families, including extensive service in the New York City Appellate Court system, advocating and investigating custody disputes. She is also certified as a counselor for NYC’s First Responders who remain affected by the 9/11 tragedy. Currently in private practice in the New York City area, she is the proud mother of two daughters.

