Learnings from the National Working Waterfronts Networks Conference

I recently represented Ocean Conservancy at the National Working Waterfronts Network Conference in San Diego. The conference brought together maritime industry leaders, policymakers and community advocates, all working toward a shared vision for the future of our waterfronts.

As an engineer, former mariner and ocean conservationist I know that decarbonizing our ports requires cross-sector partnerships. The discussions throughout the National Working Waterfronts Network Conference reinforced how essential it is to bring together experts from engineering, policy and workforce development to drive meaningful change towards port decarbonization.

Throughout the conference, I discussed the need for a comprehensive, systems-level approach that integrates infrastructure investment, regulatory alignment and workforce development. Preparing the workforce for decarbonization is just as crucial as deploying zero-emission technologies. Investments in training programs and workforce development initiatives will equip maritime professionals with the expertise needed for the next generation of sustainable shipping. Collaboration among industry, government and educational institutions should also be used to create comprehensive training programs that align with emerging port technologies and regulatory requirements.

Another highlight of the conference was seeing the eWolf. Designed by the marine company Cowley, the eWolf is the first fully electric tug in the United States. This cutting-edge vessel is 82 feet long and has a 70-ton bollard pull. It is powered by a 6-megawatt-hour battery system that eliminates emissions, equipped with onboard energy management systems to optimize power use and fitted with azimuth thrusters for enhanced maneuverability. This vessel drastically reduces harmful pollutants like nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides and particulate matter, improving air quality for nearby communities while maintaining the performance required for commercial operations. It takes bold industry players like Crowley to lead the way toward port decarbonization—and, let’s be honest, eWolf is just a cool name.

I left the National Working Waterfronts Network Conference with a deeper appreciation for the professionals working to ensure our waterfronts remain vibrant, resilient and sustainable. The challenge ahead is clear: How do we scale these innovations while maintaining the economic viability of our ports and coastal industries?

The answer lies in open collaboration among industry leaders, policymakers and communities, accelerated adoption of zero-emission technologies, strategic investments in clean-energy infrastructure and bold decision-making prioritizing sustainability and economic growth. That’s why Ocean Conservancy is spearheading projects like the Green Ports Interactive Funding Tracker—an innovative resource that aims to empower port authorities, environmental managers and sustainability experts by providing real-time updates and comprehensive insights into available funding.

Now is the time to turn conversations into action. Ocean Conservancy is committed to working alongside partners across the maritime industry to drive a cleaner, more sustainable future. Take action now to help Ocean Conservancy address today’s biggest threats to our ocean, including the climate crisis and plastic pollution.