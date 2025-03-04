Electronics Recycling Day Returns on March 29th

Published on March 03, 2025

Mark your calendars! The City of Miami Department of Solid Waste is returning on Saturday, March 29, for a free community e-waste drive-thru event at Regatta Park from 9 AM to 2 PM.

A fitting venue for the community e-waste drive, Regatta Park is a showcase for environmentally friendly design, featuring a roundabout driveway to ensure the event flows as smoothly as possible. Simply drop off your unwanted electronics and go. While helping residents protect the planet through responsible recycling, this event promotes e-waste collection as a stewardship practice, encouraging participants to keep toxins out of the waste stream.

On March 29th, City of Miami residents are welcome to drop off unwanted electronic products, as well as light bulbs and batteries. Our processor will be on-site to recycle a wide range of electronic equipment, from PDAs to mainframe systems. Fluorescent lamps, ballasts, commercial and industrial batteries, and mercury-bearing devices are also accepted.

For more information, please contact gjenkins@miamigov.com or visit www.miamizerowaste.com.

Stay up to date with the Department of Solid Waste on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter: @miamizerowaste.