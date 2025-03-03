Paterson Police Department Announces 2025 Recruitment Process and Joining National 30X30 Initiative

PATERSON – The Paterson Police Department today announced its 2025 recruitment campaign as the Civil Service Commission opens the application period for prospective police officers to take the Law Enforcement Exam. In addition, the PPD has signed on to the 30×30 Initiative, the goal of which is to ensure department policies and culture are supportive of women and meet their needs in the workplace. The 30×30 Initiative is based on social science research that demonstrates greater representation of women in police agencies leads to better policing outcomes for communities.

By improving equity in this way, the department hopes to see women make up at least 30% of recruit classes by 2030. While 30×30 is focused on advancing women in policing, its principles apply to all demographic characteristics, regardless of gender.

“The future of the Paterson Police Department has not yet been recruited. We encourage anyone passionate about serving the community and answering the call to join our mission of making Paterson a safer place to live and work,” said Officer in Charge Patrick Murray. “We take pride in having a higher percentage of female officers compared to many other municipal police departments in the State. By joining the 30×30 pledge, we aim to attract top talent and continue evolving. While policing has transformed over time, our unwavering commitment to excellence in public safety remains unchanged.”

Prospective police officers in New Jersey looking to join departments under the New Jersey civil service jurisdiction must take the Law Enforcement Examination. To be considered for employment, a person must first apply for an announcement by completing the online application, submitting any required payment, and receiving confirmation that the application was submitted. Those that fulfill all requirements will be scheduled to take the written multiple-choice exam administered at test centers throughout the State. Those who pass the exam are placed on the eligibility list corresponding to the announcement for which they applied. Candidates receive a score and a rank on each list and may then be hired by the agency for which they applied after going through the certification process.

The application period for the 2025 exam is open from March 1st through the end of the month. The Law Enforcement Examination will be administered in the summer.

Prospective applicants can find more information about the Department on its new recruitment website, which includes an explanation of the hiring process, required qualifications, and salary and benefits.

The PPD has served the City of Paterson since the mid-19th century, making it one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in New Jersey. Currently, the PPD has more than 400 sworn members to protect and serve the third largest city in the State.

“The policing profession is one of the most fulfilling and rewarding careers one can pursue,” said Officer in Charge Murray. “At the PPD we provide numerous career opportunities that aren’t always available in other law enforcement agencies. In my opinion, there is no better department anywhere else in New Jersey, or even the country.”

