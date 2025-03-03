Two King County men plead guilty to insurance fraud

February 24, 2025

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Jason Weisfield, of Seattle, and Fedaa Shakir, of Federal Way, pled guilty to filing a fraudulent insurance claim after investigations by Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

Weisfield pled guilty on Jan. 3, 2025, to filing a fraudulent insurance claim — a gross misdemeanor. He received a suspended sentence and was ordered to serve 80 hours of community service, serve 24 months’ probation, and pay $500 in court fees.

Shakir pled guilty to the felony charge of false claims or proof. He received a suspended sentence, was ordered to serve 80 hours of community service, and will be on probation for 24 months.

A carpet-cleaning claim

On Aug. 31, 2022, Weisfield used OXI Fresh to clean carpets at his residence in Seattle. He started a claim with Farmers Insurance, who insured OXI Fresh, the next day, alleging that an employee caused damage to a wall and a painting.

Weisfield presented Farmers with an estimate for repairs and photos to support the claimed damage. The total cost of repairs listed was $4,487.98. The company listed on the estimate, however, told Farmers that the documentation was forged and the photos of the alleged damage were easily found on the internet.

Farmers denied Weisfield’s claim for $4,487.98 and referred the information to CIU, as required by Washington state law.

Fake theft of a Hyundai

Shakir contacted Kent police in January 2023 to report an unknown person tried to steal his 2018 Hyundai Sonata. The next day, he filed a claim with Esurance, stating his vehicle had been damaged in the attempted theft.

Esurance investigated and discovered that the damages were the same as those in a pre-existing claim from 2022.

Esurance denied his claim for $7,643 and referred it to CIU.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office worked to review, charge, and successfully prosecute the two cases.

About our office

CIU investigates insurance fraud and works closely with allied law enforcement agencies and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

If you suspect someone of committing insurance fraud, report it to Kuderer’s investigators.