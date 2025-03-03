Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,776 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement on Norwalk Mayor Rilling

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

03/03/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Norwalk Mayor Rilling

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the announcement by Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling that he will not seek reelection.

"Harry Rilling has been a great Mayor and an even better friend. I would not be Attorney General without his guidance and support over all these years. He has shown that it's possible to be a strong law enforcement leader and to work hard to protect public safety while at the same time empowering people in his city, promoting equity and lifting up all communities. He has turned Norwalk into a key economic engine in our state that leads the way in growth and a shared prosperity. I wish him and Lucia the very best as they embark on the next chapter in their lives, but I know I'll continue to work with him in the years ahead."

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement on Norwalk Mayor Rilling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more