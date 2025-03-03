Press Releases

03/03/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Norwalk Mayor Rilling

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the announcement by Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling that he will not seek reelection.

"Harry Rilling has been a great Mayor and an even better friend. I would not be Attorney General without his guidance and support over all these years. He has shown that it's possible to be a strong law enforcement leader and to work hard to protect public safety while at the same time empowering people in his city, promoting equity and lifting up all communities. He has turned Norwalk into a key economic engine in our state that leads the way in growth and a shared prosperity. I wish him and Lucia the very best as they embark on the next chapter in their lives, but I know I'll continue to work with him in the years ahead."



