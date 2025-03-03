Deadwater ice jam is out

The Deadwater ice jam on the Upper Salmon River broke free as of Monday, March 3, 2025. Anglers can expect the river to remain turbid in the downstream areas for a few days before improving. Weather conditions may also impact river visibility, and there is still potential for cold weather to cause areas to re-freeze. Anglers with questions regarding current conditions can call the IDFG Salmon Region office at (208) 756-2271.

Additionally, IDFG boat ramps from North Fork upstream to Red Rock are being cleared of ice today. All other ramps from Carmen Creek upstream to Ellis are usable. Boat anglers are advised to always check the current conditions of any ramps they plan to use in advance and to use extreme caution, as river conditions can change rapidly with ice dams forming, and large floating pieces of ice causing hazards. Drivers heading downstream of North Fork can expect rock and debris on the road along with slick road conditions in shaded areas for the next few weeks.