2026-27 Idaho Migratory Game Bird seasons and rules booklets are now available online

What's new for 2026-27?

Ducks and Geese

Fish and Game conducted a goose hunter opinion survey in 2024 and a duck hunter opinion survey in 2025 to assess hunter preferences on how to structure hunting seasons and zones, within the confines of federal hunting season frameworks. Results from these surveys will inform duck and goose seasons through 2030. Consequently, hunters will notice changes to hunt areas and season dates across the state. See pages 8–11 for additional details.

White-fronted Geese

The daily bag limit was reduced from 10 to 6, in response to recent declines in the fall population index, as per the Pacific Flyway Management Plan. See page 10.

Sandhill Crane

The number of tags was increased and additional seasons were added to each hunt area to distribute hunters in a manner to reduce hunter crowding. See page 14.