Dawn Derow sings Eydie Gormé on March 25th at Cafe Centro in West Palm Beach, Fl

Dawn Derow & Jeff Harnar singing a loving tribute to "Steve & Eydie" One of Eydie Gormé's proudest moments in her career was singing "If He Walked into My Life" for which she won a Grammy for. Dawn Derow sings Eydie Gorme

MUL TIPLE AWARD-WINNING VOCALIST‬‭ DAWN DEROW‬‭ RETURNS TO CAFÉ CENTRO‬ ‭ WITH CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED EYDIE GORME TRIBUTE SHOW‬ Tuesday, March 25th at 7pm ‭

I loved her takes on "If He Walked Into My Life" and "I'll Take Romance." I wondered if she was really gonna go for the high Eydie note on the latter. She did! And she didn't disappoint!” — Mark Dundas Woods

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MULTIPLE AWARD-WINNING VOCALIST DAWN DEROW RETURNS TO CAFÉ CENTRO WITH CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED EYDIE GORME TRIBUTE SHOWMARCH 25, 2025 at 7 PMThere is a pantheon of great American women vocalists of the 20th century that we know by simply saying their first name—Judy, Ella, Aretha, Barbra, Billie, Peggy, Patsy, Liza, Whitney, Celine. Another name belongs on that list, but it is often forgotten: EYDIE . . . as in GORMÉ.In Dawn Derow’s loving tribute to one of America’s most admired yet underrated women singers from the 1950s-1970s, this multiple award-winning vocalist breathes new life into songs—“If He Walked Into My Life,” “Sabor a Mi,” ”Day by Day”, and “This Could Be the Start of Something Big,” among others—that the legendary Eydie Gormé turned into standards.Now, after performing this show to packed houses at New York’s 54 Below and Birdland, the Cotuit Center for the Arts in Cape Cod, MA, and other venues, Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé comes to Café Centro, West Palm Beach’s hottest dinner-theater and cabaret venue (2409 N Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33407) on Tuesday, March 25 at 7 pm (doors open at 6 pm). Featuring Derow’s Music Director Ian Herman on piano, Brad Miller on bass, and Howie Gordon on drums. Special Guest of the night, adding a bit of “Steve Lawrence” is multi-award winning performer and recording artist Jeff Harnar, who also directed this show.Tickets for Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé are $150 which includes a three-course meal (alcohol not included) with the show. Bar seats are $100. www.cafecentrowpb.com “Eydie Gormé is clearly one of the best vocalists of all time,” Derow observes. “She displayed an ability to effortlessly cross genres; including pop, jazz, and traditional Latin music. This versatility broadened her appeal, but also allowed her to reach diverse audiences. In this tribute show, I’m not trying to impersonate Eydie or sound like her. My goal is to shine my light on her story and career so that today’s audiences will embrace Eydie and love her as much as I do.”Derow launched her Eydie Gormé tribute show in 2021 with renowned music director Ian Herman and director Jeff Harnar, and together they crafted a stunning, vibrant performance.Critics in the cabaret press were unanimous in their praise for Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé.“Derow has put together a wonderful, enjoyable show . . . Working carefully to choose just the right songs to reflect Gorme's hits and Derow's preferences, the setlist offers a solid balance of styles, genres, tempos, and moods . . ." –BroadwayWorld.com“I can't think of a more ideal vocalist to express the songbook of the legendary Eydie Gormé than this dynamic cabaret and concert performer." –Stephen Hanks, Award-Winning Reviewer and Cabaret Show Producer“[In this Eydie Gorme tribute show] Dawn Derow sizzles and she certainly knows how. She’s having a great time and it’s infectious." –WomanAroundTown.comAbout Dawn Derow: Dawn Derow has earned great praise throughout the cabaret and performance community as being a versatile singer who can move effortlessly among a variety of vocal genres; from pop to opera to the Great American Songbook. A New Yorker by way of Cape Cod, Derow grew up in Eastham, MA and graduated from the Boston Conservatory with a Bachelor's Degree in Music: Vocal Performance & Opera Emphasis. She has performed around the world, and in prestigious New York venues such as Rose Hall at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. Her notable shows include “Music 4 Two” (2012), which garnered a MAC nomination for Best CD (available on all platforms); “Revolution” (2015), co-starring Kathleen France, which won a MAC Award for Best Revue; and “LEGIT: A Classical Cabaret” (2016), earning her a Bistro Award for Outstanding Vocalist. During the pandemic in 2020, Derow performed “A Troubadour Tribute,” collaborating with guitarist Peter Calo, a show which delighted audiences in NY, MA, and FL. In 2018, she captured her second MAC Award as Best Female Vocalist for “My Ship: Songs From 1941.” That show became her second album, released by Zoho Music in 2021, which also won her the Best Recording Friedman/LaMott MAC award in 2022. After a sold-out run of “My Ship” at the Pheasantry in London in 2023, she was invited back to that venue for a new show, “Women’s Work,” debuting in London in 2024 and then in NYC at the Cutting Room this past October. Dawn has also taken on the role of co-producer for “Dorothy Dandridge: The Musical” and originated the role of “Hedda Hopper” in a recent workshop production. Most recently, she is fresh off of a short run of another new show “Because I Can” in which she showed her versatility at Puerto Vallarta’s Act2 PV in Mexico. Outside of cabaret, she teaches mobility classes, provides Thai massages, and works with the elderly on movement, health and wellness. She divides her time between New York and Florida and returns to Provincetown every summer to perform. Additional information and performance dates for Dawn Derow can be found on her website at DawnDerow .com.

Dawn Derow singing "If He Walked Into My Life" at 54 Below in NYC

