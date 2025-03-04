Convergent Water Technologies Announces Leadership Promotions

David Batts Named President; W. Scott Gorneau, P.E., Promoted to Senior Vice President.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convergent Water Technologies (CWT), a leading provider of innovative stormwater infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of David Batts to President and W. Scott Gorneau, P.E., to Senior Vice President. These leadership advancements reflect the company’s commitment to bringing sustainable stormwater solutions to the marketplace and expanding its national presence.David Batts, a leading voice in the stormwater industry since 2006, has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing stormwater management practices across Texas and beyond. As a LEED Accredited Professional and National Green Infrastructure Certification Program Trainer, Batts has been at the forefront of sustainable site design strategies and Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI). His deep understanding of the industry’s regulatory landscape, combined with his expertise in balancing compliance with cost-effective solutions, has been instrumental in CWT’s growth. In his new role as President, Batts will lead the company’s strategic vision and further its mission to redefine stormwater innovation nationwide.W. Scott Gorneau, P.E., previously serving as Vice President, has been promoted to Senior Vice President. With a strong technical background in biological and agricultural systems engineering and over two decades of experience in engineered stormwater solutions, Gorneau has been a driving force behind CWT’s success. A Registered Professional Engineer in Maine and New Hampshire, Gorneau’s leadership in delivering high-performance green infrastructure solutions has strengthened the company’s impact in the industry. In his new role, he will oversee key initiatives aimed at expanding CWT’s product and service offerings while continuing to foster strategic partnerships.“We are thrilled to elevate both David and Scott into these leadership positions,” said Robert Adair, CEO of Convergent Water Technologies. “Their expertise, passion, and dedication to innovation have been instrumental in shaping Convergent Water Technologies into what it is today. With David at the helm as President and Scott’s expanded role as Senior Vice President, we are poised for continued growth and impact in sustainable water management.”Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Houston, TX, Convergent Water Technologies is committed to overcoming water infrastructure challenges through innovation and collaboration. The company’s forward-thinking approach prioritizes cost-effectiveness and sustainability, ensuring that clients receive best-in-class stormwater solutions.For more information about Convergent Water Technologies and its leadership team, visit convergentwater.com or contact us at info@convergentwater.com.###

Stormwater Experts Delivering Next Generation Solutions Through a National Network of Stormwater Partners.

