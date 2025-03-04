ATTENTION: ATTORNEYS, ESPECIALLY DIVERS. Multiple Job Openings in Palau: Assistant Attorneys General & Division Heads.

Palau Attorney Ad in California Diving News, March 2025

The Office of the Attorney General, Ministry of Justice, Republic of Palau, is seeking to recruit Assistant Attorneys General and Division Chiefs.

All positions are two-year contracts with potential for renewal, recruitment, and repatriation costs, and are located in the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic of Palau in Koror.” — Ernestine K. Rengiil, Attorney General

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a Freely Associated State, the Republic’s legal system is largely consistent with that of the United States, and U.S.-based attorneys or those with practice experience in U.S. courts are encouraged to apply. They can be admitted to practice for four years without examination.All positions are two-year contracts with potential for renewal, recruitment, and repatriation costs, and are located in the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic of Palau in Koror. With a population of 11,000, it’s Palau’s largest city and commercial center.Applicants must hold a J.D. from an ABA-accredited law school or a lawdegree from a law school accredited by the prevailing accrediting agency ofthe jurisdiction, be an active member in good standing of the bar (anyjurisdiction), and have 3-10 years or more experience as a lawyer. Priorlitigation experience, strong writing, and analytical skills are preferred.Compensation is based on experience and position type, ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 U.S.About Palau for Scuba DiversThe Jewel of Micronesia, the lush islands of Palau are a pristine paradise where scuba divers can experience warm tropical waters. It’s home to over 60 dive sites and 60 wrecks featuring more than 700 species of coral, 17 thriving species of shark, and over 1,300 species of reef fish. Offering the most diverse marine life anywhere in Micronesia, Palau is rated annually as one of the “Top Three” dive sites anywhere in the world. Visit https://www.pristineparadisepalau.com For Further Information About These Attorney OpeningsSend inquiries with the subject line “Assistant Attorney General” to Ernestine K. Rengiil at ekrengiil57@gmail.com, call WhatsApp + 680 775-2429, or call +680 488-2481/2847.For Media InquiriesContact Gary Hanauer, garyhanauer@gmail.com, or call/text 510-813-4482.

