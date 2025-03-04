Pinnacle Career Institute offers GWO training in Spanish, expanding accessibility and improving safety for Spanish-speaking professionals in the wind industry.

As someone who had to work hard to overcome language barriers in my own career, I understand the importance of learning in your native language.” — Edgar Gonzalez, PCI GWO Trainer

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Career Institute Expands Accessibility with GWO Training Now Offered in Spanish

Pinnacle Career Institute (PCI) is proud to announce the launch of Global Wind Organisation (GWO) training in Spanish. This new initiative enhances accessibility for Spanish-speaking professionals and reinforces PCI’s commitment to industry safety and workforce development.

Empowering Spanish-Speaking Professionals

With training led by Spanish-speaking instructors, PCI’s new courses provide an engaging and supportive learning environment. Jose Silva, one of PCI’s GWO trainers, highlighted the impact: “I’ve seen firsthand how offering GWO training in Spanish significantly increases class participation and comprehension. These courses open doors for Spanish-speaking professionals.”

PCI GWO trainer Edgar Gonzalez also shared his experience: “As someone who had to work hard to overcome language barriers in my own career, I understand the importance of learning in your native language. This program ensures Spanish-speaking technicians receive the best possible training without anything getting lost in translation.”

Expanding Access and Improving Industry Safety Standards

By offering GWO Basic Safety Training, GWO Basic Technical Training, and GWO Advanced Rescue Training in Spanish, PCI is significantly broadening access to crucial safety training beyond English delivery. This initiative empowers Spanish-speaking professionals and enhances safety compliance in the field. Better understanding leads to improved safety outcomes, benefiting the entire industry.

Matthew Beer, Senior Vice President at PCI, echoed this sentiment: “Our courses, taught by experienced bilingual instructors, ensure technicians fully grasp critical safety protocols. This leads to a safer workforce, reducing miscommunication and errors that can have severe consequences in such a high-risk industry.”

Call to Action

Enrollment for PCI’s GWO training in Spanish is now open. To learn more about this program and how it can enhance your career opportunities in the wind energy sector, visit https://www.pcitraining.edu/pciworks/gwo-courses.

About Pinnacle Career Institute

Pinnacle Career Institute is a leading provider of hands-on career training. It specializes in trade school programs for industries such as wind energy, telecommunications, and HVAC. PCI is committed to innovation and workforce development and equips students with the skills and certifications needed to succeed in high-demand fields.

For more information, visit https://www.pcitraining.edu/pciworks/gwo-courses or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @pinnacle_career_institute.

Media Contact: Dillon Wadsack, Executive Director of Business Development, 816-389-2507 dwadsack@pcitraining.edu

