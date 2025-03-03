Refai Transforms Homeownership in Australia with AI-Driven Strategies

A financial technology company’s innovative AI tools empowering homeowners to shorten loan terms and reduce interest repayments.

East Brisbane, QLD , March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refai is revolutionizing the mortgage landscape in Australia through its advanced AI-driven software. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, the new look Refai platform identifies homeowners who can benefit from mortgage reduction strategies.

Refai’s technology analyzes a variety of strategies that have the potential to shorten loan terms, often by up to 10 or even 15 years. Not only does this free Australian homeowners years faster, but also can help to dramatically lower interest repayments by substantial amounts. Some clients may be able to save $100,000 or more over the lifetime of their loans. As property prices rise and interest rates fluctuate, this modern approach offers a practical solution to the financial challenges faced by many homeowners.



The company’s services make handling user enquiries convenient and hassle-free. By utilizing cutting-edge AI technology, complex calculations are automated, allowing massive time savings for both consumers and Refai team members. By evaluating key financial parameters such as loan balances, employment status, and other circumstances, the platform delivers personalized insights that empower users in their decision making processes. Moreover, mortgage brokers and financial planners can also utilize this technology to provide data-driven perspectives that they can share free of charge with prospective clients.

Based in East Brisbane, Refai aims to be the leading Australian platform for finance education and management. It is available Australia-wide, and is built to address the diverse challenges of the changing financial and property landscape.

Its user-friendly platform can be setup in under 5 minutes, providing beautiful visual data representations, which can quickly illuminate actionable insights for users. Homeowners will also have the opportunity to request an interest rate review or connect with licensed mortgage brokers directly through the platform. This intelligent solution offers a fresh perspective on cashflow and mortgage management that is both practical and forward-thinking.

The story of Refai is closely tied to the vision of its co-founders, Marcus Jovanovich and Michael Eastwood. Their leadership and innovative thinking have driven the development of a solution that transforms traditional money management into a dynamic, data-driven process. Their combined expertise in finance and technology space has laid the groundwork for a service that not only addresses current market conditions but also anticipates future trends in the mortgage industry.

Refai’s vision extends beyond basic mortgage and money calculations. The team envisages a platform for the everyday Australian, that empowers them to take control of their financial future and connect with licensed professionals, who can support their success. Refai’s vision of ‘Simplifying money, connecting people, and solving life’s challenges together’ is the foundation for this new way of looking at Australian personal finance.

In addition to its core services, Refai continuously enhances its services to meet the market's ever-changing needs. The company is continually investing in research and development to ensure its technology remains at the forefront of innovation in the financial education industry.

By providing powerful yet easy-to-use tools, Refai helps bridge the gap between complex analysis and everyday cashflow management. This forward-thinking strategy has earned the trust of a growing number of professionals across Australia.

Learn more about Refai and its innovative platform by visiting https://refai.com.au/.

Founded by Marcus Jovanovich & Michael Eastwood, Refai provides AI-driven tools that empower Australian mortgage brokers and financial planners to identify and implement advanced mortgage reduction strategies. By leveraging technology to simplify complex financial analysis, the platform supports faster homeownership outcomes for clients nationwide.

Address: PO Box 7392, East Brisbane QLD 4169

Phone: 1300 623 590

