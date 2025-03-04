Power Golf: Drive Your Business to Success - A Dynamic New Book by Cheryl Nicolazzo

Cheryl Nicolazzo Power Golf: Drive your Business to Success!

Golf is more than a game—it’s a business tool that builds relationships, opens doors, and creates opportunities. Confidence on the course leads to success beyond it.” — Cheryl Nicolazzo

SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheryl Nicolazzo , a successful executive and corporate consultant, as well as a passionate golfer, is thrilled to announce the release of her groundbreaking new book, Power Golf : Drive Your Business to Success. This innovative work, now available on Amazon, helps readers develop their "Business Golf IQ" to ensure success both on and off the course. Written for business professionals, entrepreneurs, sales executives, and anyone interested in "breaking the grass ceiling," Power Golf aims to inspire, inform, amuse, and empower.Drawing from her extensive experience working with top-tier companies that encourage female executives to play golf, Cheryl presents a methodical approach to using golf as a business tool. The book guides readers step-by-step—from finding a golf instructor, purchasing equipment, and dressing appropriately to mastering golf etiquette and key rules. With Cheryl’s guidance, readers will avoid etiquette faux pas, stay clear of rule violations, and feel a sense of belonging on the first tee. Readers will learn how to stay calm and confident in any golf situation and cultivate self-assurance on the course, regardless of their handicap.At the heart of Power Golf is Cheryl's goal to make business golf less intimidating and more approachable. Through amusing anecdotes and practical advice, Cheryl takes readers on a journey into the inner sanctum of the business golf world, where deals are made and relationships are built. From the moment an invitation to play golf is extended to potentially closing the deal on the 19th hole, she shares how to navigate every step.What makes Power Golf stand out is Cheryl’s down-to-earth approach. Drawing from her personal experience as a golfer, she shares her challenges, triumphs, and lessons with honesty and humor. This candid and relatable tone encourages readers to embrace their journey with confidence that success is within reach from tee to green.Readers are also invited to visit Cheryl’s website, powergolfbycheryl.com , for more information.About the AuthorCheryl Nicolazzo has been a passionate leader in promoting golf for professional women for many years. She has been featured in publications such as Time Magazine, Golf Digest, and Entrepreneur magazine and has made television and radio appearances.Cheryl has helped professional women use golf as a business tool through her work with companies like Fidelity Investments, Ford Motor Company, General Electric Aircraft Engines, Merrill Lynch, and Pepsi Bottling Company. She has a background in international trade and business, having served as an executive with Bank Boston and later as President and COO of The International Business Center of New England.A cum laude graduate of Harvard University, Cheryl splits her time between Woodland Golf Club in Newton, MA, and Palmira Golf and Country Club in Bonita Springs, FL, with her husband, Nick, and their mini-poodle, Sophie.

