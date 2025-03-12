KeyCue 11: The essential shortcut tool gets a major update

KeyCue - The key to shortcuts KeyCue's shotcut table

KeyCue 11 brings a modern UI, macOS Sequoia support, and enhanced performance — making shortcut discovery and usage faster.

PERG, AUSTRIA, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ergonis Software is excited to announce the release of KeyCue 11, the latest version of its favorite shortcut tool for macOS. This update brings a modernized user interface, full compatibility with macOS Sequoia, and system-wide improvements, ensuring a seamless experience across all applications while making shortcut discovery and usage faster and more intuitive.

Work faster with fewer distractions

KeyCue provides instant access to all available menu shortcuts in any application, helping users save time, reduce clicks, and boost efficiency. Instead of searching through menus, users can quickly find, learn, and customize shortcuts to fit their workflow.

With KeyCue 11, ergonis introduces a streamlined and modern UI, Unicode 15 support, refined usability, and enhanced performance that further integrate shortcuts into everyday productivity.

KeyCue is designed to help power users to beginners work more efficiently with less cognitive load.

Key features of KeyCue 11

- Redesigned and streamlined UI – Updated and modernized user interface

- New default themes – New Light & Dark themes with a clean, modern look

- Improved activation menu – New option to reset activations to default settings

- Full Unicode 15 support – Includes the latest characters and emojis

- Extended Emoji support – Instantly search and insert emojis with a keyword

- Bug Fix – Improved Apple Pay compatibility

- Shortcut enhancements – Supports shortcuts with FN, Dictation, and GlobalKey

- macOS Sequoia compatibility – Fully optimized for the latest macOS update

- Improved dark mode – Better contrast for low-light environments

- New licensing system – No more license keys required, simplified login system

- Performance & stability improvements – Various cleanups and under-the-hood improvements

Availability and special launch offer

KeyCue 11 is available as a free trial. Download the latest version at ergonis.com/KeyCue and use the discount code KEYCUE-PRESS1 at checkout for 50% off on the Advanced and Business plans.

About KeyCue

KeyCue has been a trusted productivity tool for macOS users for over a decade, offering a simple yet powerful way to discover, learn, and customize keyboard shortcuts. With features like quick access to emojis, frequently used files, folders, and websites, KeyCue integrates seamlessly into any workflow, reducing friction and increasing efficiency. For more information about KeyCue 11 and to experience its features, visit ergonis.com/KeyCue.

About ergonis

Founded in 2002, ergonis Software specializes in developing tools that boost productivity and efficiency in both personal and professional workflows. Their solutions, including text expansion, keyboard shortcut customization, and font management tools, are designed to meet diverse user needs and enhance workflow efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.