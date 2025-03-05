Actionable Security Launches to Strengthen Cybersecurity for Small Businesses

Actionable Security

Industry Veteran Frank Marano Introduces Tailored Solutions to Help Small Businesses Navigate Growing Cyber Threats.

We don’t believe in one-size-fits-all approaches. Every business has different vulnerabilities, and our job is to identify and address those risks with practical, effective solutions” — Frank Marano

SPARTA, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actionable Security , founded by cybersecurity expert Frank Marano , announces its official launch, offering specialized services to help small businesses protect their operations against evolving cyber threats. With the increasing number of cyberattacks targeting small businesses, Actionable Security provides proactive, customized, and cost-effective solutions designed to strengthen cybersecurity resilience.“As a small business owner, I understand the challenges and limitations small businesses face in today’s digital landscape,” commented Frank Marano, Founder of Actionable Security. “Our goal is to ensure that every client is better equipped to handle cyber threats after engaging with us.”With more than 30 years of experience in Cybersecurity and Information Technology, Marano has seen firsthand the impact of cyberattacks on small businesses. Throughout his career, he has held key leadership roles, including Associate Managing Director, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). His expertise in risk mitigation and cybersecurity strategy enables him to help businesses navigate today’s complex security landscape with confidence.Actionable Security offers a range of services tailored to small businesses, including:• Cybersecurity Risk Assessments to identify vulnerabilities and develop mitigation strategies, ensuring businesses can protect sensitive data and operations from potential threats.• Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) Advisory Services that provide expert guidance without the need for a full-time security executive, allowing businesses to strengthen their security posture in a cost-effective manner.• Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace Hardening to enhance security controls on critical business platforms, preventing unauthorized access and minimizing data breach risks.• TotalProtect 360 offers comprehensive protection for small businesses, all under one service and for a single price. The service includes everything needed to improve cybersecurity posture and safeguard a business.For a full list of services available visit https://www.actionablesec.com/services What distinguishes Actionable Security is its focus on delivering actionable insights that businesses can immediately implement to enhance their cybersecurity defenses. Rather than providing generic solutions, the company develops tailored strategies that align with each client’s unique security needs.“We don’t believe in one-size-fits-all approaches. Every business has different vulnerabilities, and our job is to identify and address those risks with practical, effective solutions,” Marano explained. “Robust cybersecurity isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. Our mission is to empower small businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to operate securely and confidently.”As cyber threats continue to rise, small businesses must prioritize cybersecurity to safeguard their operations and customer data. Actionable Security is committed to being a trusted partner in this effort, helping businesses build resilience against emerging threats and ensuring long-term security.For more information about Actionable Security and its services, visit www.actionablesec.com or connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/actionable-sec and X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/Actionable_Sec About Actionable Security:Founded by cybersecurity veteran Frank Marano, Actionable Security is a Sparta, New Jersey-based firm dedicated to helping small businesses strengthen their cybersecurity posture. With decades of experience advising organizations on risk mitigation and cyber defense, Actionable Security offers expert-driven solutions that prioritize affordability, practicality, and effectiveness. The company specializes in cybersecurity risk assessments, vCISO advisory services, and security hardening for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments, and more.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.