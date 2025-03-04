IMPORTANT NOTICE TO FOUR SPRINGS CAPITAL TRUST INVESTORS WHO SUFFERED LOSSES

KlaymanToskes Investigates Potential Misconduct by Financial Advisors Over Four Springs Capital Trust Recommendations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes is continuing its investigation into brokerage firms and financial advisors that may have unsuitably recommended investments in Four Springs Capital Trust following the REIT’s decision to withdraw its registration statement and cancel its planned Initial Public Offering (IPO). Investors who suffered significant losses as a result of a recommendation by their broker/investment advisor should contact the law firm immediately at 888-997-9956. Investors with self-directed accounts who did not rely on the advice of a financial advisor are not eligible for our representation.Four Springs Capital Trust has canceled its planned Initial Public Offering (IPO) for the second time (SEC File No. 333-261089), initially set for March 2017 with an offering of 5.6 million common shares priced between $17.00 and $19.00, and again in December 2022 when it withdrew its registration statement filed on Form S-11. Each cancellation, cited as due to unfavorable market conditions, has contributed to significant instability in the REIT's market valuation.KlaymanToskes’ investigation has led the law firm to believe that investment firms and their financial advisors may have failed to act in the best interest of their customers, and misrepresented the risk-factors related to investments in Four Springs Capital Trust, in addition to failing to conduct due diligence on Four Springs Capital Trust’s investment offering, leading to unsuitable recommendations.Financial advisors and their firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers in the event of failure to act in the best interest of the customer, unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresentations or omissions of material facts, and/or an overconcentration of the customer’s portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector. Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer’s risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations.Investors who suffered investment losses in Four Springs Capital Trust due to unsuitable recommendations by their brokerage firm/financial advisor, are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

