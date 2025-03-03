Southern California Medical Center Appoints Ara J. Baghdasarian, MD as Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Ara Baghdasarian marks a historic transition, as he becomes only the second CEO in SCMC’s 30-year history.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California Medical Center (SCMC) Board of Directors proudly announces the appointment of Ara J. Baghdasarian, MD, MBA, MHSA as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This marks a historic transition, as Dr. Baghdasarian becomes only the second CEO in SCMC’s 30-year history, launching a new era of leadership and innovation for the organization.

A renowned healthcare executive with over a decade of leadership in medical centers, hospitals, community clinics (FQHCs), healthcare systems, and government contracts (VA), Dr. Baghdasarian brings a proven track record in operations management, quality improvement, and strategic growth. His expertise spans utilization management, provider performance, clinical excellence, and data-driven healthcare strategies, positioning him to drive SCMC’s growth and innovation.

"Stepping into the role of CEO at this incredible institution is truly the honor of a lifetime. SCMC has long been a pillar of hope and healing for our community, and I am deeply humbled to lead us into the dawn of a new era-one defined by transformation, progress, and a renewed commitment to those we serve," said Dr. Ara. " Healthcare is constantly evolving, and my dedication remains deeply rooted in ensuring every patient receives the highest quality and compassionate care they deserve and more. Through innovation and technology, we will expand our reach, break down barriers, and usher in a new chapter of excellence for our community and the patients we serve. Together, we will build a healthier, stronger future."

Dr. Baghdasarian has played a pivotal role in transforming patient care throughout his career. As Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Chief of Clinical Operations (CCO) at SCMC, he led strategic and operational advancements, improving efficiency and enhancing patient outcomes. He also serves as a Board Member at The Ida Lee Project, a nonprofit providing free treatment for female reproductive cancers in East Africa. Additionally, he is an official member of the Forbes Nonprofit Council, where he collaborates with other industry leaders to drive impactful change in the nonprofit healthcare sector.

His contributions to the field have been recognized, including receiving the prestigious “Outstanding Leadership Award” at the Health 2.0 Conference in 2023 for his visionary approach to community and transitional care.

Under Dr. Baghdasarian’s leadership, SCMC will focus on:

✅ Enhancing clinical and operational efficiencies

✅ Expanding access to high-quality healthcare for underserved communities

✅ Fostering a culture of innovation, excellence, and collaboration

“Dr. Ara’s leadership and strategic vision are exactly what SCMC needs at this critical juncture,” said Amar Sodha, SCMC Board Chair. “His deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in healthcare will be instrumental in shaping SCMC’s future.”

About Southern California Medical Center (SCMC)

Southern California Medical Center (SCMC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) that provides affordable healthcare services to underserved communities in Southern California. SCMC offers a variety of services, including primary care, dental care, behavioral health, and specialty services.

