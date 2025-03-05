MyComuni – Will Disrupt Social Media and Apps

MyComuni – has Launched

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyComuni emerges as a bold, independent platform that puts control back into the hands of users. In a landscape dominated by corporate-controlled platforms that manipulate algorithms, limit audience reach, and prioritize profits over user experience, MyComuni offers a transparent, community-driven alternative designed to foster genuine connections and true digital freedom.A Platform Built Around 8 Key CategoriesMyComuni is designed to foster genuine connections through shared interests and passions, organizing the platform into eight engaging categories. With full control over your experience, you only see what you want to see, including the ability to post and share your favorite photos and videos.• Pets – A space for pet lovers to share and celebrate their furry companions.• Foodies – A hub for culinary enthusiasts and home chefs.• Health & Wellness – Holistic resource for products and services, wellness tips, and self-care.• Travel – Explore and share travel experiences from around the world.• Good Vibes – A positive, uplifting space for inspiration and motivation, making you feel good.• Creators – A dedicated space for artists, musicians, writers, innovators and all creators.• Good Causes – A place for featuring People, Organizations, and their Causes.• All – A space where diverse conversations can flourish and view all Categories.The Vision: An Independent Social Media Platform for the UserFounded by visionary entrepreneur Alexander Acuna , MyComuni is built on the core principles of freedom, inclusivity, full audience access, meaningful human connection and protecting our users. Unlike traditional platforms that suppress organic reach and monetize user engagement, MyComuni allows content creators, bloggers, media professionals, organizations and communities to connect authentically—free from censorship, algorithmic interference, and intrusive ads.The Personal Story Behind MyComuni“It has not been easy for me, having a wife with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and a daughter with Autism,” says Mr. Acuna. “I started this concept with my own money—this is a David vs. Goliath battle against big tech. I’m taking on social media giants like Facebook, YouTube, X, and Instagram to give people what they truly deserve—a fair and open platform.”What Makes MyComuni Different?While platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok have reshaped social networking, they have also introduced barriers that hinder genuine interaction and restrict user control. MyComuni breaks down these barriers, offering an open, engaging, and unrestricted experience while fairly compensating content creators.Here’s how MyComuni stand out:• 100% Audience Access, No Pay-to-Play Restrictions – Unlike other platforms that limit reach to just 2-3% of followers unless users pay for visibility, MyComuni guarantees full and free access to your entire audience. Users can also connect directly to their followers through their profile page.• 5% Revenue Sharing for Content Creators and Organizations– MyComuni is pioneering a revenue-sharing model that rewards creators, bloggers, media professionals and organizations (GoodCauses) by sharing ad and platform revenue - excluding user-generated monetized activities.• No Direct Messaging (DMs) to Reduce Toxicity – To promote a healthier social environment, MyComuni has eliminated DMs, reducing harassment, manipulation, and divisiveness. Instead, users can interact live on streams in an open, transparent way. Posts flagged by three or more users are automatically removed.• Privacy First – At MyComuni, your data belongs to you. MyComuni never collect, sell, or monitor your personal information—protecting your privacy is at the core of our mission.• Ad-Free Social Feed – Enjoy a distraction-free experience with no intrusive ads on your feed, allowing for uninterrupted engagement.• No Minimum Requirements for Monetization – Unlike platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and others. MyComuni allows all users to monetize without needing thousands of followers.• Good Causes Category – A dedicated space for individuals, organizations, and communities to raise awareness, fundraise, promote events, and connect with supporters—all in one convenient hub.Why MyComuni Chose a Web-Based Platform Over a Smartphone AppMyComuni, made the strategic decision to skip developing a dedicated smartphone app. MyComuni experience with Fluffygram.com on iOS and Android highlighted the limitations of app store dependency, including restrictive policies, costly compliance, and high platform fees of 30% per transactions.Instead, MyComuni operates as a fully accessible web-based platform, delivering an App-like experience without the hassle of app store regulations. This approach offers users greater autonomy, continuous access, and eliminates the need for constant updates. It also ensures that 100% of user-donated support goes directly to MyComuni without third-party interference.Why This Web-Based Approach Works for MyComuni1. Freedom from Third-Party Platforms – No reliance on iOS or Android, allowing for unrestricted access and no forced updates.2. No Costly Compliance – Free from constantly shifting app store regulations and compliances.3. No Risk of Downtime – Eliminates the threat of sudden removals or service interruptions.4. No Excessive Fees – Avoids the 30% transaction fees imposed by app stores on any donations or sales, ensuring more revenue goes directly to creators, communities and supporting our GoodCauses.5. A Smart Business Strategy – Based on MyComuni prior experience with traditional apps, MyComuni believe this web-based approach is the Best business decision that promotes autonomy, reduces costs, and maximizes value for our users and the platform.MyComuni is the solution. By providing a transparent, ethical, and community-first platform, we’re redefining what social media should be—a space for genuine connection, creativity, and opportunity.Join the revolution and experience Independent social media—on your terms.Visit www.MyComuni.com to sign up today!For press inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

