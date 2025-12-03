MyComuni Announces New Community Hub for Nonprofits and Organizations to Build Connections and Receive Support

A new free service from MyComuni gives nonprofits a dedicated space to connect, share updates and receive support from their communities.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyComuni , the independent, web-based, ad-free social media platform founded by Alexander Acuna, is rolling out an exciting new offering designed exclusively for nonprofits and mission-driven organizations. This service allows organizations to build dedicated community hubs, engage directly with followers, volunteers and donors, and accept financial support—completely FREE of charge.MyComuni: Expanding the Vision to Serve Purpose-Driven CommunitiesIn a digital landscape dominated by algorithms that limit visibility, platforms prioritizing ad revenue over meaningful engagement, and rampant negativity, MyComuni delivers a values-driven alternative. Nonprofits and organizations can now claim their own branded space within the MyComuni ecosystem, free from data-tracking, pay-to-play restrictions and intrusive advertising clutter.“Nonprofits and organizations are the heart of so many communities, yet they’re often overshadowed by platforms built for profit,” said Alexander Acuna, Founder and CEO of MyComuni. “We’re creating a space where their voice isn’t just heard—it’s valued. A place where they can connect directly with the people who care about their mission, without being filtered, throttled or drowned out by noise.”Dedicated Tools to Empower NonprofitsOrganizations of all sizes—national, regional or grassroots—can now build a presence on MyComuni with features that include:• A dedicated, branded community hub integrated into MyComuni’s platform• Tools to share updates, post campaigns and communicate with every follower• Direct donation link functionality via the MyComuni platform• A FREE Rx medication coupon affiliate program and a 5% company bonus revenue-sharing pool for participating organizations• No minimum follower counts or advertising budgets required; participation is 100% freeWhat Makes MyComuni Different?While major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok have reshaped social networking, they also built walls—limited visibility, intrusive tracking, toxic interactions, and profit from your content without fair return. MyComuni breaks down those walls with an open, honest and rewarding experience:• 100% Audience Access, No Pay-to-Play – Reach your full audience, no fees, full connection.• No DMs to Reduce Toxicity – Direct messaging is removed to limit harassment; communication is transparent and in-platform, and posts flagged 3+ times are automatically removed.• Privacy First – We never track or sell your data. Your privacy is respected.• Ad-Free Feed – No disruptive or distracting ads. Just authentic engagement.• Monetize Freely – No follower minimums required to earn from your content.• 5% Revenue Sharing – A share of platform revenue goes directly to creators and organizations (excluding user-generated monetized activities).• Good Causes Hub – A dedicated category for fundraising, awareness and community organizing.Built for All Nonprofits and Organizations, Big or SmallUnlike major social platforms that impose high-barrier monetization criteria, MyComuni welcomes organizations at any stage. Whether you’re a large national charity or a local volunteer effort, you are invited to build community, grow support and engage authentically on your terms.Looking Ahead: Building a Movement for the FutureMyComuni’s journey is just beginning. While the platform has already attracted a diverse and engaged user base, its next phase will focus on partnerships with organizations, community groups and influencers who align with its values of authenticity, positivity and purpose. By supporting nonprofits, grassroots movements and local leaders, MyComuni aims to amplify voices that may not have the same reach on traditional social platforms—and empower them to build real communities, not just “followings.”“We’re not here to compete with big tech,” says Alexander Acuna. “We’re here to provide a better solution—one that allows people to be themselves, to share freely and to engage in meaningful ways. When you strip away the noise and manipulation, what you’re left with is real connection—and that’s what MyComuni is all about.”A Community Built on What Truly MattersAt its core, MyComuni was created to bring people together around what matters most—connection, kindness, and purpose. In a time when many digital spaces amplify division and negativity, MyComuni offers something different: a safe, uplifting environment where individuals, creators, and organizations can share, inspire, and grow without pressure or judgment.The platform is designed to celebrate positivity in all its forms, from creative expression and storytelling to everyday acts of generosity and support. It encourages meaningful engagement and collaboration between users who share common goals, values, and causes.For nonprofits, this spirit of community means more than visibility. It represents an opportunity to connect authentically with supporters, volunteers, and donors in a space that prioritizes respect, transparency, and shared impact. MyComuni’s nonprofit hubs will serve as extensions of this mission—places where real connections lead to lasting change.About MyComuniLaunched in 2025 by Alexander Acuna, MyComuni is an independent, web-based, ad-free social media platform designed to foster authentic connection, creativity and community. Founded out of a deeply personal mission—Acuna is a father to a daughter with autism and husband to a wife living with multiple sclerosis—MyComuni was built to give users a space to thrive, free from algorithms, invasive ads and platform politics. With privacy, fairness and transparency at its core, MyComuni offers full audience reach and a fair revenue-sharing model that sets it apart from legacy platforms.Interested organizations can sign up here: www.MyComuni.com Alexander Acuna​Email: alex@mycomuni.com​Phone: 973-951-4772​Website: www.MyComuni.com

