THE VECTTOR PROJECT  LAUNCHES WELLNESS AND RECOVERY PROGRAM

Vecttor Project

The Vecttor Project Provides our Men and Women in Uniform, State of the Art Wellness and Recovery Support Services

As Veterans, we're a results driven team of Neuro Scientists, specialists & technicians that seek out the root causes of symptoms. This enables our focus on resolving the issues completely.” — Dr. Ashmore

WIMBERLEY, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years in the making, we are pleased to announce our launch of The Vecttor Project. Driven by the desire to give back to those who need us most, The Vecttor Project provides our men and women in uniform, state of the art wellness and recovery support services.

“We are a result driven team of specialty care providers and technicians that seek out the root causes of symptoms. This enables us to focus on resolving the issues entirely and completely.” ~ Dr. Ashmore.

The Vecttor Project was founded in 2024 after many years of collaboration, as well as the through the efforts of Symbios Integrative Health. As a Veteran-Owned Community Care Network team of providers for chronic pain and mental health issues, The Vecttor Project and its team have taken their show on the road and will soon begin rolling out Wellness and Recovery Room, Support Services. The Wellness and Recovery Rooms, also known as ‘War Rooms’ are committed to delivering wellness & recovery support services to our Police, Fire, EMT First Responders, Military and Veteran Heroes.

“The number one objective is to improve the lives of those suffering from either chronic or acute physical and mental conditions” says Dr. Ashmore. “We provide a multi-disciplinary team of physicians and technicians that administer care regardless of financial and insurability circumstances.”

The Vecttor Project is also very pleased to announce that they have joined forces and have united with The Star Fund® located at: https://www.thestar.fund/

“We are excited about The Vecttor Project™ and our new Wellness and Recovery Rooms and doing our part to help Make America Healthy Again”, says Dr. Ashmore. The Star Fund®, Founded by Marine Corps Veteran, Anthony Spadaro Jr., CEO & Managing Partner at HungryGenius® Holdings, is exactly what we’ve been searching for, to bring it all together.”

The Vecttor Project has been created by truly inspirational and visionary business leaders including our team of doctors, neuroscientists, lawyers and business leaders.

The Star Fund® is offering legacy naming right opportunities to large donors. This will enable The Vecttor Project & The Star Fund® to place the preferred name or names of the donors for example, on the shields of each of The Wellness and Recovery Rooms developed. “This is a wonderful way to pay it forward and give back to the men and women in uniform, who so proudly serve and put their lives on the line each and every day”, says Dr. Rhodes. We’re seeking large, capable, private funding donors who will work and provide us with the finances needed to build our Wellness and Recovery Rooms. Honoring our men and women in this way is profound. The Vecttor Project, The Star Fund® and its donors are working to make a wonderful difference in the interest of life, and health, while, at the same time, creating incredible legacies together.

The Vecttor Project by Symbios specializes and focuses on treating the root causes of the symptoms. Our ultimate goal is to resolve the issues completely and provide a better quality of life. The Vecttor Project was established to specifically and dramatically reduce and or altogether eliminate barriers to various healthcare needs that affect many first responders and veterans.

If you’d like to get involved and support The Star Fund® and The Vecttor Project, please visit us at: https://www.thestar.fund/

Symbios Integrative Health LLC is a General Practice Primary Care Provider Established in Dallas, Texas. https://symbiosccn.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.