A spectacular sterling flatware service once owned by author Anne Rice will be auctioned March 25th by SJ Auctioneers

Gorham sterling silver Chantilly boat with under plate, weighing a total 19 troy ounces and the tray measuring about 8 ½ inches by 6 ½ inches (est. $1,900-$2,600). Spectacular 280-piece Gorham sterling silver flatware service for 12 in the Paris pattern previously owned by the renowned author Anne Rice (1941-2021) (est. $16,000-$20,000). Montblanc Classic three-piece mechanical pencil / ballpoint pen / fountain pen set, accented in 14k gold 585 (est. 450-$600). Herend signed porcelain pink fishnet bear figurine made in Hungary, with 24k accents (est. $300-$400). Pair of Kirk repousse 402F sterling silver goblets together totaling 16.4 troy ounces and each one about 6 ½ inches in height (est. $2,200-$2,500).

The online-only auction, at 6 pm Eastern time, is loaded with 225 lots in a wide range of categories. It showcases items by famous name designers and makers.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dazzling jewelry pieces and a spectacular 280-piece Gorham sterling silver flatware service for 12 in the Paris pattern previously owned by the renowned author Anne Rice (1941-2021) are the expected headliners in a 225-lot, online only Fabulous Collectibles, Décor, Silverware & Jewels auction scheduled for Tuesday, March 25th, by SJ Auctioneers.The auction will begin promptly at 6pm Eastern time. In addition to sterling silver and fine jewelry, the auction will also feature vintage toys and toy trains, pens and mechanical pencils, Disney collectibles and lovely decorative accessories. Bidders can browse the catalog online at https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/363523_fabulous-collectibles-decor-silverware-jewels/ The Gorham flatware service carries a well-deserved pre-sale estimate of $16,000-$20,000. “Anne Rice’s passion for silver evolved into preserving fine old vintage sterling services and kept them intact,” said Erica Anderson of SJ Auctioneers, adding, “This is one of her finest examples.” The 280 pieces include 28 major serving pieces, all with the original monogram.In addition to Gorham, the auction features items by many famous name designers and makers, such as Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Cartier, Buccellati, Montblanc, Herend, Kirk, Lionel, Swarovski, S.T. Dupont, Georg Jensen, Millefiori, Handel, Louis Marx, Christian Louboutin, K. Uyeda, Orrefors, Yonezawa, Ingersoll, Faberge, Loet Vanderveen, Baccarat, Whiting and many others.The jewelry category will be led by a Buccellati 18k gold Macri band with diamonds weighing a total 0.30 carats, size 6 ¼ (est. $4,800-$5,500); a pair of diamond and chalcedony with coral white gold earrings, the diamonds totaling 0.50 carats (est. $1,800-$2,000); and a pair of emerald diamond cut natural diamond stud earrings weighing a total of 2.25 carats (est. $5,000-$6,500).Also sold will be two natural diamond tennis bracelets, both weighing 3.50 carats and set in 14k gold (each est. $4,500-$6,500); a Gucci signed sterling silver cuff bracelet with Gucci logo (est. $650-$700); Gucci sterling silver and malachite cufflinks with original box (est. $500-$750); and a Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti 18k gold bean pendant Paloma Picasso chain (est. $500-$650).Returning to sterling silver, just a few of the fine offerings in the auction include these:• A Gorham sterling silver Chantilly boat with under plate, weighing a total 19 troy ounces and the tray measuring about 8 ½ inches by 6 ½ inches (est. $1,900-$2,600).• A set of six Gianmaria Buccellati sterling silver 925 vine leaf dish tray bowls, each one measuring about 3 1/8 inches wide (est. $2,000-$2,400).• A pair of Kirk repousse 402F sterling silver goblets together totaling 16.4 troy ounces and each one about 6 ½ inches in height (est. $2,200-$2,500).• A Tiffany & Company sterling silver porringer bowl, marked on the underside of the handle “Tiffany Makers Sterling 23365”, 4 ½ inches long over the handle (est. $250-$350).Disney items are hugely popular with collectors. The auction features a Disney Mickey Mouse Circus Pride Lines train set (#1536, NIB MZ794, O Gauge), new in the box in mint condition and never run (est. $500-$600); and an adorable sparkling Swarovski signed Arribas Minnie Mouse limited edition figure in the original box, standing about 2 ½ inches tall (est. $200-$250).Toy trains are just as hot a collectible. Up for bid will be a nice, clean Lionel pre-World War II O Gauge passenger set with the original box (#294, Olive 252 with 529 529 530 cars), the loco runs and goes in reverse (est. $400-$500); and a Lionel pre-war train set with the original box, a Lionel Jr. O Gauge 1054 freight set, and the engine runs and goes into reverse (est. $200-$250).Gorgeous vintage pens make wonderful and thoughtful gifts. Up for bid will be a French-made S.T. Dupont ball point pen that writes in black ink, gold-plated, with 13 ruby gems and 12 diamonds on clip, with the original box (est. $600-$800); and a Montblanc Classic three-piece mechanical pencil / ballpoint pen / fountain pen set, accented in 14k gold 585 (est. 450-$600).Decorative accessories will be served up in abundance. Just a few examples are as follows:• A Tiffany favrile signed glass tadpole vase nearly 8 ½ inches tall (est. $1,600-$2,200).• A Herend signed porcelain pink fishnet bear figurine made in Hungary, with 24k accents (est. $300-$400).• A colorful pair of Millefiori egg-shaped paperweights, each one 2 ¾ inches tall (est. $150-$2,500).• A rare Handel Teroma signed scenic vase in excellent condition, 8 ½ inches tall (est. $850-$1,200).Bidding is available online at LiveAuctioneers.com. Pre-bidding is also available, so for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now.SJ Auctioneers prides itself on offering its customers great service and fast shipping, unlike some other auction houses where people need to arrange their own shipping.SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a whole collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to sjauctioneers@gmail.com.To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the 225-lot, online only Fabulous Collectibles, Décor, Silverware & Jewels auction scheduled for Tuesday, March 25th, starting at 6pmEastern time, please visit www.sjauctioneers.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.