Discover the Majestic Wildlife of Rwanda with African Adventure Specialists

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- African Adventure Specialists , a premier tour operator for travelers seeking transformative safari experiences, is proud to present a trio of wildlife safaris that will transport travelers into the heart of Rwanda and Uganda’s stunning landscapes. These journeys, tailored for the North American travel market, promise an immersive adventure filled with awe-inspiring encounters with gorillas, chimpanzees, and a rich cultural heritage.Gorillas in the Mist Classic – A Short but Unforgettable JourneyThis 3-day/2-night safari offers an incredible opportunity to track mountain gorillas in Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda. Beginning with a cultural tour of Kigali, travelers will visit the Gisozi Genocide Memorial Museum, followed by a scenic drive to the luxurious One & Only Gorilla’s Nest lodge. Day two takes travelers deep into the forest for the once-in-a-lifetime experience of tracking and observing endangered mountain gorillas. With just one hour of personal interaction with these magnificent creatures, it’s an encounter that will stay with you forever. The journey concludes with a return to Kigali for a peaceful overnight stay.Untamed Rwanda Gorilla Adventure – A 6-Day Exploration of Rwanda’s WondersFor those looking for a longer, more immersive experience, the 6-day/5-night Untamed Rwanda Gorilla Adventure offers the ultimate exploration of Rwanda’s incredible wildlife and stunning landscapes. Starting with a cultural exploration of Kigali and a scenic drive to Nyungwe National Park, the adventure continues with chimpanzee trekking and a thrilling canopy walk above the rainforest. Travelers then journey to the shores of Lake Kivu before heading to Volcanoes National Park for an unforgettable gorilla trek. This adventure allows travelers to experience Rwanda’s beauty from the culture-rich capital to its lush national parks.Untamed Rwanda Classic Gorilla and Chimps Safari – A Deeper Dive into Rwanda’s Natural WondersFor those looking for a balanced experience that combines the best of Rwanda’s wildlife and culture, the Untamed Rwanda Classic Gorilla and Chimps Safari delivers the perfect blend. This 6-day/5-night tour offers visits to the Butare National Museum, chimpanzee trekking in Nyungwe, and the chance to encounter the iconic black-and-white Angolan Colobus monkeys. The adventure culminates with a breathtaking gorilla trekking experience in Volcanoes National Park. Along the way, guests will stay in the luxurious One & Only Nyungwe House, Lake Kivu Serena Hotel, and One & Only Gorilla’s Nest, ensuring both adventure and comfort throughout the journey.Tour Highlights• Gorilla Trekking: Meet Rwanda's majestic mountain gorillas in Volcanoes National Park.• Chimpanzee Trekking: Visit Nyungwe Forest for an exciting chimpanzee trek, encountering a range of other primates along the way.• Cultural Immersion: Explore Kigali’s rich heritage, including visits to the Gisozi Genocide Memorial and the Butare National Museum.• Exquisite Lodging: Stay at top-tier accommodations, including One & Only Gorilla’s Nest, One & Only Nyungwe House, and Kigali Serena Hotel.• Custom Itineraries: Tailored travel options, with varying lengths and itineraries to suit all interests.For 2025, these tours and rates are available and designed to offer flexibility for different group sizes per person for a group of 6.• Gorillas in the Mist Classic• Untamed Rwanda Gorilla Adventure• Untamed Rwanda Classic Gorilla and Chimps SafariAbout African Adventure Specialists.With over a decade of expertise, African Adventure Specialists offers tailored travel experiences to some of Africa's most stunning destinations. Committed to sustainable tourism, their tours emphasize wildlife conservation and cultural engagement, providing travelers with unforgettable, meaningful experiences.For more information or to book your next adventure in Rwanda, contact:About African Adventure Specialists: safaris@africanadventure.co.ke OR contact your nearest Travel AgentAfrican Adventure Specialists is a premier, locally owned safari company offering luxury, tailor-made journeys across East Africa. From extraordinary wildlife encounters to breathtaking beach escapes, they specialize in creating personalized, unforgettable travel experiences. With offices in Nairobi, Arusha, and Kigali, their expert team ensures that each journey is meticulously planned for the ultimate adventure.The destinations include Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Zanzibar. For inquiries and bookings, please contact African Travel Specialists at:Head Office: Nairobi, KenyaBranch Offices: Arusha, Tanzania | Kigali, RwandaEmail: safaris@africanadventure.co.keWebsite: www.africanadventure.co.ke 