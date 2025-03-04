Actress Demi Moore to be Honored Worldwide on SWAN Day 2025

Demi Moore Wins 2025 Golden Globe Award Demi Moore with Filmmaker Coralie Fargeat at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival Demi Moore & Whoopi Goldberg co-star in GHOST (1990)

On March 29, 2025 -- SWAN Day 2025 -- International SWANs will be celebrating the remarkable career resurgence of acclaimed actress Demi Moore.

I thought, a few years ago, that maybe this was it... And the universe told me that you’re not done. ” — Demi Moore

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 29 -- SWAN Day 2025 -- International SWANs will be celebrating the remarkable career resurgence of acclaimed actress Demi Moore SWAN Day is an annual event held every year on the last Saturday of March (Women’s History Month). This year, SWAN Day falls on March 29, 2025. The Acronym SWAN stands for Support Women Artists Now!Our 2025 spotlight will be on Hollywood icon Demi Moore. Demi has captivated audiences once again with her critically acclaimed performance in "The Substance" (written and directed by filmmaker Coralie Fargeat).Her powerhouse role in "The Substance" has earned Demi Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, and SAG awards in the Best Actress category, leading to her first ever Oscar nomination, all of which demonstrate Demi’s importance as a formidable female force in the film industry. And her impeccable collaboration with Coralie on "The Substance" has amplified the conversation surrounding the importance of expanding women’s roles behind-the-scenes in cinema.“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a 'popcorn actress,'” Demi shared in her 2025 Golden Globes acceptance speech. “And at that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that. And that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought, a few years ago, that maybe this was it... And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called 'The Substance'. And the universe told me that you’re not done. ”International SWANs is thrilled to acknowledge and celebrate Demi's 45+ year career as an actress at this year’s SWAN Day, by sponsoring multiple screenings of "Ghost" anchored in Manhattan and Metro Chicago. "Ghost" – in which Demi plays a sculptor preparing for her first public exhibition – was originally released in 1990, and “Molly Jensen” is now recognized worldwide as one of Demi’s most iconic roles. "Ghost" received two Oscars in 1991, including one for Whoopi Goldberg as Best Supporting Actress in the role of "Oda Mae Brown."International SWAN Day (Support Women Artists Now) is an annual celebration of the achievements of women across various creative disciplines – including applied arts, cinema arts, literary arts, performance arts, and visual arts – bringing artists and audiences together to advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the art world and beyond.Join Us for SWAN Day 2025 on March 29, 2025!Be sure to get your free tickets for SWAN Day 2025, as we celebrate Demi Moore’s bold persistence and determination.Click on the links below or visit www.iSWANS.info/events for more details.Tickets to the live events in NYC and Metro Chicago on 3/29/25 are FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, but space is limited, so please sign up now to claim your ticket:Manhattan – AMC Empire 25 (Times Square) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/swan-day-nyc-2025-tickets-1246470790689? Metro Chicago – AMC Evanston 12 (Maple Ave) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/swan-day-chicago-2025-tickets-1246532164259? About International SWANs and FF2 MediaInternational SWANsis powered by FF2 Media, an all-woman online publication and advocacy team, hosting events and publishing features, interviews, news, and reviews since 2008. WITASWAN (Women in the Audience Supporting Women Artists Now) – the precursor project – began in 2004. The first WITASWAN event was held in Chicago (IL) on March 19, 2005.Jan Lisa Huttner serves as the President & Editor-in-Chief of FF2 Media LLC. International SWANs, WITASWAN, Support Women Artists Now, and FF2 Mediaare all registered trademarks owned by FF2 Media LLC.

