State agencies team up to promote Problem Gambling Awareness Month

For immediate release.

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Gambling Commission, Washington’s Lottery, and the Health Care Authority (HCA) are joining forces this March to promote Problem Gambling Awareness Month. While most Washington residents who gamble do so legally and for fun without harmful consequences, about 3.5 percent of adults who gamble experience serious negative impacts on their lives.

Publicly funded, no-cost, and confidential support is available to individuals and their loved ones affected by gambling related issues, including challenges in relationships, work, school, finances, and health.

“The Lottery offers fun and exciting games of chance while also supporting early childhood education and post-secondary scholarships and grants,” said Kristi Weeks, Director of Legal Services at Washington’s Lottery. “We encourage play as a form of entertainment only and never want players to spend their food, housing, or other essential money to gamble.”

For those needing assistance with problem gambling, HCA provides free assessments and treatment services through Apple Health (Medicaid) and the Washington State Problem Gambling Program. In addition to these services, many Tribal behavioral health programs also offer gambling treatment, and some private insurers may provide coverage. Individuals can reach out directly to these programs or contact the Problem Gambling Helpline at 800-547-6133 (available 24/7 via chat, text, or call).

“Asking for help if you have a problem with gambling is hard, but there are many programs throughout the state to assist at no cost to those who want help,” said Tina Griffin, Executive Director of the Washington State Gambling Commission.

The collaborating agencies want residents to know that for most, gambling is just a game. However, if gambling has become problematic, help is readily available.

“Problem Gambling Awareness Month is an excellent time to check in with yourself and evaluate gambling habits,” said Roxane Waldron, Administrator for the Washington State’s Problem Gambling Program. “HCA’s problem gambling website has a free assessment you can take to determine if you or a loved one may have a gambling problem.”

For more information about available resources, visit HCA’s problem gambling website.