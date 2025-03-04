2025 GHIRP Spring Festival Fundraiser Flyer GHIRP Team

United and Standing Strong for Immigrant Justice

My husband and I are from Venezuela, and we returned to the U.S. in 2018. Our story is too long to fit in one paragraph, but through it all, we met people of extraordinary kindness and dedication.” — Veronica, GHIRP Client

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Galveston-Houston Immigrant Representation Project (GHIRP) is pleased to announce the 2025 GHIRP Spring Festival Fundraiser, set for Saturday, April 26, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Dan Electro's.

This vibrant, family-friendly event will bring the community together to celebrate, raise awareness, and generate funds to support GHIRP's mission.

A Legacy of Advocacy

Since 2020, GHIRP has been at the forefront of immigrant advocacy in the Galveston-Houston area, working to protect the rights of vulnerable children and families. This fundraiser will play a crucial role in raising essential funds for programs that defend, empower, and uplift immigrants in need.

GHIRP aims to raise $75,000 to continue "Advocating for Immigrant Justice," ensuring that immigrants in the Galveston-Houston area receive the legal support they need.

Opportunities for Support:

There are several ways to contribute to GHIRP’s mission and fundraising goal:

- Purchase Tickets: All-inclusive access to food, drinks, and children’s activities for a family-friendly experience.

- Sponsorship Opportunities: Sponsorships directly support advocacy efforts and foster a more inclusive and diverse community.

- Donations: Contributions help ensure justice for immigrants. Online donations can be made at ghirp.org.

- GHIRP Merchandise: 100% of sales support GHIRP’s legal services.

- Advocacy and Awareness: Sharing information on social media using #GHIRPImmigrantAdvocacy.

GHIRP’s mission is to build a resilient, diverse community by providing comprehensive representation and holistic legal services to immigrants in need. In 2024 alone, GHIRP provided legal services to 2,625 individuals and filed over 1,000 applications on behalf of clients. The organization remains committed to prioritizing humanitarian relief, assisting immigrants from 45 countries, with 72% seeking protection from violence, persecution, and other threats.

Every contribution helps break down barriers and increases access to justice for immigrants in need.

GHIRP Services:

- Humanitarian Relief: Assistance with asylum, Special Immigrant Juvenile Status (SIJS), Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

- Survivors of crime and human trafficking: Legal relief and support to victims of crimes, including U visas and T visas and relief under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

- Family-based immigration: Assistance with family petitions and adjustment of status to keep families together.

- Removal defense: Zealous advocacy to prevent deportation and ensure due process in immigration court.

- Citizenship and naturalization: Assisting lawful permanent residents on the journey to U.S. citizenship.

- Education and outreach: Community programs providing information on rights and legal options.

Client Testimonial: “My husband and I are from Venezuela, and we returned to the U.S. in 2018. Our story is too long to fit in one paragraph, but through it all, we met people of extraordinary kindness and dedication. The GHIRP team, especially my attorney, Vanessa, gave their all to secure my Lawful Permanent Residency, and I will always be grateful. Thanks to them, I will be able to hold my children in my arms again, which is my greatest wish.” – Veronica, GHIRP Client

Event Highlights:

Attendees can enjoy an afternoon filled with entertainment, food, and engaging activities:

- Live Music

- International Cuisine

- Beer & Wine Stand (21+ only)

- Snow Cones & Arcade Games

- Youth Activities: Sports activities, face painting, henna, lawn games, and more.

- Additional Activities (Extra Fees Apply): VIP access, raffle prizes, and a donation & merchandise station.

About Galveston-Houston Immigrant Representation Project (GHIRP):

GHIRP is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing high-quality legal services to low-income immigrants in the Galveston-Houston area. Through education, representation, and outreach, GHIRP strives to build a more inclusive and resilient community where every individual has access to justice and protection.

