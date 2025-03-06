Mobetron by IntraOp, in Conjunction with Da Vinci Robot, Powers Groundbreaking Colorectal Cancer Surgery in Montreal

Revolutionizing Cancer Care: CHUM Surgeons Combine Da Vinci Robot and Mobetron IORT for Unprecedented Precision in Colorectal Cancer Surgery

We are proud of this collaboration between surgical and radiation therapy teams, advancing patient care and setting new standards for complex cancer surgeries.” — Dr. Dagbert, Colorectal Surgeon at CHUM

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking surgical procedure for locally advanced colorectal cancer was successfully performed at the Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM), showcasing the power of combining innovative technologies in modern cancer treatment. The procedure utilized the cutting-edge Da Vinci Surgical System (a robotic-assisted platform) by Intuitive Surgical and the Mobetron Intraoperative Radiotherapy System (which targets therapeutic radiation directly to the tumor site during surgery) by IntraOp Medical Corporation represents a significant step forward in precision surgery and cancer care.The surgery, led by Dr. François Dagbert, Colorectal Surgeon, and Dr. David Roberge, Radiation Oncologist at CHUM, combined the exceptional precision of the Da Vinci robot with the innovative capabilities of the Mobetron to treat a challenging case of locally advanced colorectal cancer. This state-of-the-art approach not only improved the accuracy and safety of the surgery but also ensured that radiation was delivered directly to the edge of the tumor site, enhancing the chances of eliminating residual cancer cells and minimizing the risk of recurrence."We are incredibly proud of this innovative collaboration between the surgical and radiation therapy teams, which will not only help us provide cutting-edge care for our patients but also set new standards in how we approach complex cancer surgeries", said Dr. Dagbert, Colorectal Surgeon at CHUM. "The integration of robotic precision and intraoperative radiation therapy has enabled us to achieve high-level precision and safety, reducing the invasiveness of complex surgical procedures and supporting quicker post-operative recovery”, added Dr. Roberge, Radiation Oncologist at CHUM. “CHUM has been an exceptional partner for us”, said Kevin Landis, CEO of IntraOp Medical Corporation. “Their ability to apply advanced tools in innovative ways is inspiring.”About CHUMThe Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) is an innovative hospital dedicated to serving patients. It provides top-tier specialized and subspecialized care to patients and the entire Quebec population. Through its unique expertise and innovations, it enhances the health of the adult and aging population. As a hospital affiliated with the Université de Montréal, CHUM is committed to care, research, teaching, health promotion, and the evaluation of health technologies and intervention methods, continuously striving to improve the quality of care and the health of the population. chumontreal.qc.caAbout IntraOp Medical CorporationIntraOp Medical Corporation is a global leader in intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) systems. The Mobetron is a mobile electron IORT system that delivers targeted radiotherapy directly to the tumor site during surgery, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues and enhancing the effectiveness of treatment for patients with recurrent cancers. IntraOp aims to improve cancer treatment outcomes and enhance patients' quality of life.

