VNS Health Acquires NYC-Based Alliance Home Services

Transition Ensures Stability and Quality Care for Clients and Home Health Aides

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VNS Health , one of the nation’s largest home- and community-based health care nonprofits, has acquired Alliance Home Services, a licensed home care services agency (LHCSA) serving the Bronx. As part of this acquisition, over 200 Alliance home health aides (HHAs), representing a majority of the Alliance workforce, will also transition to work for VNS Health.The two organizations have worked closely together to ensure a seamless transition for clients, payers and providers during the change. Unless they choose otherwise, current Alliance clients will continue to receive uninterrupted care from their HHAs, all of whom who are represented by SEIU 1199. The membership status of all 1199 HHAs will also not change. VNS Health has existing relationships with all of the same payers contracted with Alliance, further supporting the transition.“Alliance has set a high bar for personalized service and client connection when it comes to home-based care and services,” said James Rolla, SVP of VNS Health Personal Care. “We are proud to welcome our new colleagues to the VNS Health team and we look forward to supporting them as they help those they care for live safely and comfortably in their homes and communities—without sacrificing the quality care they’ve come to depend on day in and day out.”VNS Health has a long history of providing home- and community-based health care to New Yorkers, particularly in historically underserved areas. The organization employs roughly 7,000 highly trained and compassionate HHAs who provided more than 7.7 million hours in personal care to vulnerable New Yorkers last year. “Shared values and an unwavering commitment to delivering the kind of care and quality service that we all desire for our own families, are the centerpiece for both VNS Health and Alliance Home Services,” Rolla added. “We are already working together on a seamless transition for everyone involved.”“Our clients are like family. Therefore, the decision to entrust them, and their caregivers, was not taken lightly,” said the Alliance Board of Directors. “We are extremely fortunate to have found an organization with the same values and passion that we have provided in our 40+ years. Therefore, we are very excited that VNS Health has agreed to take over our operations, providing a seamless transition and the continuity of care that we would expect of a first-class home care agency.”About VNS Health: VNS Health is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit home and community-based health care organizations. Our commitment to health and well-being is what drives us—we help people live, age, and heal where they feel most comfortable, in their own homes, connected to their family and community. Innovating in health care for more than 130 years, VNS Health offers a full range of health care services, solutions and health plans designed to simplify the health care experience and meet the diverse and complex needs of those we serve in New York State.About Alliance Home Services: Alliance Home Services is a nonprofit licensed home care service agency (LHCSA) that began in 1980 and whose primary mission was to serve Hispanic homebound clients in the South Bronx. Due to the pandemic, and other factors that have recently affected the entire home care industry, Alliance’s census and financial position declined substantially. A decision was made to transition our clients to another mission-driven non-profit that could provide the same level of care and compassion that we have provided over the years. It was obvious that VNS Health was that agency.

