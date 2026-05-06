VNS Health Home Care Earns 5-Star CMS Rating

VNS Health A VNS Health nurse smiles and comforts her patient

One of the country’s largest home- and community-based health care nonprofits leads the way in meeting the needs of medically complex populations in New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VNS Health , one of the country’s largest nonprofit home- and community-based health care nonprofits, earned a 5-star quality rating for its Home Care program from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the highest possible score in CMS’s Home Health Compare ratings “Congratulations to all our team members, whose dedication to high-quality, patient-centered care made this achievement possible,” said Brenda Riordan, Senior Vice President of Home Health Care, Hospice and Care Management Solutions at VNS Health. “This quality rating reflects the consistent standards our teams bring to every patient, every day. It is clear our ‘one patient at a time’ approach is translating into measurable results.”VNS Health has more than 99,000 patients, clients, and members in its care on any given day, with hundreds of Home Care clinicians delivering services in homes and to diverse communities across New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. VNS Health clinicians use the Age-Friendly “4M” framework to assess mobility, medications, cognitive health and what matters to each patient. The 4M protocol is a person-centered model of care that comprehensively aligns home-based care delivery with patient goals, helping avoid hospitalizations and driving meaningful outcomes.As the population of people aged 60 and over in New York rises sharply, with approximately 5.5 million expected by 2030, so too has the demand risen for care that enables people to age independently and safely in their homes and communities where they can live their best possible lives.In response, VNS Health has expanded efforts to support care delivery, including a nurse residency program for new hires, partnerships with nursing schools, and increased use of data and analytics to identify high-risk patients and guide care decisions. The organization has also expanded its capacity to treat patients with complex conditions at home, including those recovering from surgery or managing chronic illness, supported by specialized clinical staff, remote monitoring, and coordinated care across services. VNS Health also has begun rolling out an ambient AI platform to reduce the administrative documentation burden for clinicians in the field and allow more time for direct patient observation and interaction.VNS Health Home Care also holds accreditation from the Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP), which recently awarded the program Age-Friendly Care at Home certification and deemed status, citing the consistent use of evidence-based care practices and the overall quality of clinical and operational performance. Additionally VNS Health recently announced they have earned Home Health Heart Failure certification from the American Heart Association###About VNS HealthVNS Health is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit home- and community-based health care organizations. Innovating in health care for more than 130 years, our commitment to health and well-being is what drives us—we help people live, age, and heal where they feel most comfortable, in their own homes, connected to their family and community. VNS Health offers a full range of health care services, solutions and health plans designed to simplify the health care experience and meet the diverse and complex needs of those we serve across New York State.

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