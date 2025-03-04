Ideon Delivers High-Impact Exploration Targets for Fireweed Metals at Macmillan Pass

Ideon muon model highlights new advanced drill targets at Macmillan Pass District in anticipation of Fireweed’s summer 2025 exploration campaign.

Muons and AI-powered REVEAL™ for Exploration solution reduces geological uncertainty over 1 billion cubic metres

The visibility we are achieving from just 3 holes is game-changing, proving that we can use this technique to identify high-priority drill targets without extensive exploratory drilling.” — Jack Milton, VP Geology, Fireweed Metals

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ideon Technologies is delivering actionable exploration targets and geological insights at Fireweed Metals ’ (TSXV: FWZ ; OTCQX: FWEDF) Macmillan Pass District in northern Canada — well ahead of schedule. This milestone marks a breakthrough in leveraging high-resolution muon imaging and AI to unlock the full potential of one of the world’s largest undeveloped primary zinc districts, a highly prospective 985 square km land package.Activated in October 2024, the Ideon REVEAL™ for Exploration solution is mapping density at metre-scale resolution over 1 billion cubic metres — all while operating through the harsh Yukon winter and down to depths of 600 m. Halfway through the program, results are already validating key geological hypothesis about the site, confirming mineralization trends, and identifying new advanced drill targets in anticipation of Fireweed’s summer 2025 exploration campaign.The subsurface model Ideon generated blindly (i.e., without any constraining information from the site) using data acquired from muon sensors with large fields-of-view deployed in just 3 drillholes showed excellent agreement with mineralization data extracted from 50 holes previously drilled in the area, significantly enhancing understanding of structural trends in the subsurface geology. It also flagged several as-yet-undrilled targets that mirror massive sulphide mineralization characteristics elsewhere on the site. In a remote region like Macpass, utilizing this technology offers the opportunity to dramatically reduce drilling costs associated with mineralization validation.“We’re very excited about what we’re seeing in these early results,” says Jack Milton, VP Geology at Fireweed Metals. “We are gaining actionable intelligence in real-time from an imaging solution passively collecting data at site during our off-season – and under many feet of snow. The extent and accuracy of visibility we are achieving from just 3 holes is game-changing, proving that we can use this technique to identify high-priority drill targets without extensive exploratory drilling, improving the cost-efficiency of drilling out deposits in our short seasons on-site, and maximizing our chances of exploration success while minimizing surface disturbance. We’re already planning where to take this solution next at Macpass.”“Our REVEAL™ for Exploration solution allows exploration and mining companies to precisely target and delineate subsurface features, at depth, with minimal drilling,” says Ideon CEO & Co-Founder Gary Agnew. “It delivers a high-volume, high-resolution, high-velocity Earth model that reduces geological uncertainty, helping companies like Fireweed Metals accelerate time to discovery, at a lower cost, with greater confidence. What we’re seeing at Macpass is evidence that this solution can reduce the time to fully explore large volumes of Earth by 50% or more, dramatically reducing the drilling required to confidently map and delineate mineralization.”The Ideon REVEAL™ Platform – available for Exploration, Geotech, Resources, and Caving – is a subsurface intelligence solution that comprises proprietary hardware (that delivers a new-to-the-world data source) ruggedized for the most remote exploration sites and demanding of noisy in-mine environments, software, integrated imaging systems, and advanced data analysis and interpretation. Ideon also offers patented multi-sensor fusion capabilities that enable seamless data collection and integration from our proprietary sensors and third-party data. Ideon’s AI-powered workflow transforms the geological model into a high-resolution dynamic Earth model to inform ongoing operations ( www.ideon.ai/reveal ).About Fireweed Metals ( www.fireweedmetals.com Fireweed is an exploration company focused on unlocking value in a new critical metals district located in Northern Canada. Fireweed is 100% owner of the Macpass District, a large and highly prospective 985 km2 land package. The Macpass District includes the Macpass zinc-lead-silver project and the Mactung tungsten project. A Lundin Group company, Fireweed is strongly positioned to create meaningful value. Fireweed trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “FWZ”, on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “FWEDF”, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “M0G”.About Ideon Technologies ( www.ideon.ai Ideon Technologies uses the energy from supernova explosions to image deep beneath the Earth's surface. A spin-off from TRIUMF (Canada’s particle physics lab), Ideon is a world pioneer in cosmic-ray muon tomography. By transforming muon data into reliable 3D density maps, Ideon helps geologists identify, map, characterize, and monitor geological features with confidence. This reduces risk and cost of traditional methods, while saving time, optimizing return, and minimizing environmental impact across the mining value chain. In turn, this is helping accelerate the world's transition to low-impact mining and transform how companies find the critical minerals required to power the global shift to clean energy – improving peoples’ lives and enhancing economic prosperity.

