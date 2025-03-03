Wind River & Encora Introduce AI-Powered Automation for Mission-Critical Operations Accelerated by NVIDIA AI Enterprise

Breakthrough Solution Brings Secure, On-Premise AI Automation to Telecom and Beyond

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wind River, a global leader in intelligent edge software, and Encora, a digital innovation services provider, have partnered to deliver the next evolution in AI-powered automation for mission-critical systems, accelerated by the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. While initially showcased for 5G Open RAN operations, this breakthrough technology extends far beyond telecommunications, providing a secure, on-premise AI automation solution applicable to industries such as industrial automation, government, aerospace, and security. The solution will be demonstrated live at Mobile World Congress 2025.The integration of the Wind River Studio Operator advanced intelligent edge software, Encora’s engineering expertise, and the full-stack NVIDIA AI platform – which includes software and high-performance NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure— have enabled a paradigm shift in the management of complex, distributed environments. Designed for organizations that operate in highly secure, air-gapped environments—including telecommunications, large-scale enterprises, and critical infrastructure industries. The solution provides AI-driven automation while delivering full data sovereignty, security, and operational control.This innovation represents a pivotal advancement in intelligent, self-managing systems, allowing industries to optimize and automate large-scale infrastructure with greater efficiency and security.Key Solution Features:On-premise AI automation, enabling intelligent operations without requiring cloud connectivity—ideal for highly secure, mission-critical environments.Air-gapped deployment on NVIDIA accelerated computing, ensuring enhanced security and data sovereignty for industries with strict regulatory and operational requirements.Seamless integration with Studio Operator technologies, providing an intuitive and scalable path to AI-driven automation for complex, distributed systems.Natural language interaction for system management, allowing operators to efficiently oversee and optimize operations through intuitive, AI-powered commands.AI-Powered LLMs for Real-Time, Conversational System AutomationA critical element of this solution is the integration of an AI-powered large language model (LLM) that enables real-time, natural language interaction with deployed systems. By automating API calls and allowing operators to manage environments conversationally, this solution eliminates the need for manual scripting or custom software development, transforming what once took weeks or months into mere seconds. This advancement not only simplifies operations but also significantly reduces total cost of ownership (TCO), accelerates troubleshooting and debugging, and enhances system efficiency. By making AI-driven automation more intuitive and accessible, Wind River and Encora are setting a new standard for intelligent infrastructure management across industries.“As AI automation becomes essential for managing complex, mission-critical operations, industries face the challenge of balancing innovation with security,” said Paul Miller, Chief Technology Officer, Wind River. “This latest evolution in our AI automation technology, developed in collaboration with NVIDIA and Encora, delivers a breakthrough solution: powerful on-premise AI that enables operators to optimize their environments with confidence. By eliminating reliance on external cloud connectivity, we’re providing a secure, high-performance approach to automation—one that allows organizations to drive efficiency, maintain full control over their data, and accelerate transformation without compromising security.”“The ability to run sophisticated AI operations locally represents a major step forward in automation for complex, mission-critical systems,” said Lalit Wadhwa, Chief Technology Officer, Encora. “This collaboration between Wind River, Encora and NVIDIA exemplifies how the technology ecosystem can come together to drive real innovation. Wind River’s pioneering software expertise, NVIDIA’s AI acceleration, and Encora’s engineering capabilities have combined to create a powerful solution that brings enterprise-grade AI automation to highly secure, on-premise environments. As demonstrated at MWC, this innovation empowers operators to accelerate AI-driven transformation while delivering exceptional security, efficiency, and ease of use.”Experience the Future of AI Automation at MWC 2025At Mobile World Congress 2025, attendees will witness firsthand how this groundbreaking solution redefines operations management for complex, mission-critical systems. Through a live demonstration, the showcase will illustrate how AI-driven automation, powered by natural language interactions, enables operators to diagnose, troubleshoot, and optimize systems in real-time—without the need for manual scripting or extensive technical expertise. By transforming weeks of work into seconds through intuitive AI-driven interaction, this innovation establishes a new benchmark for efficiency, security, and ease of use across industries.The solution will be demonstrated at MWC 2025 at the Wind River booth in Hall 2, 2F25.About EncoraHeadquartered in Santa Clara, CA, and backed by renowned private equity firms Advent International and Warburg Pincus, Encora is the preferred technology modernization and innovation partner to some of the world's leading enterprises. With a focus on providing digital engineering services including product engineering & development, cloud services, quality engineering, DevSecOps, data & analytics, digital experience, cybersecurity, and AI & LLM engineering, Encora's vertical capabilities extend across hitech, healthcare & life sciences, retail & CPG, energy & utilities, banking, financial services & insurance, travel, hospitality & logistics, telecom & media, automotive, and other specialized industries.With 9,500 associates in 40 offices and delivery centers across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, Encora delivers nearshore agility to clients anywhere in the world, coupled with expertise at scale from India. Encora's cloud-first, data-first, AI-first approach enables clients to create differentiated enterprise value through accelerated digital transformation.For more information, please visit www.encora.com

