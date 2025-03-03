Epiphany Wellness Expands Specialized Treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder and Addiction Recovery in Nashville

Borderline Personality Disorder often coexists with substance use disorders, as individuals turn to drugs or alcohol to cope with intense emotions...

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epiphany Nashville Tennessee Drug & Alcohol Rehab, a leading addiction and mental health treatment center in Hendersonville, Tennessee, is proud to introduce a specialized treatment approach tailored to individuals struggling with both Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and addiction. Recognizing the complex relationship between these conditions, Epiphany Wellness integrates evidence-based therapies to help clients achieve lasting recovery and emotional stability.

Borderline Personality Disorder often coexists with substance use disorders, as individuals turn to drugs or alcohol to cope with intense emotions, identity struggles, and interpersonal difficulties. However, this cycle of self-medication can worsen symptoms, increasing emotional instability, impulsivity, and self-destructive behaviors. Addressing both conditions simultaneously is essential for effective and sustainable healing.

Comprehensive Treatment for BPD and Addiction

Epiphany Wellness offers a structured, compassionate approach that acknowledges the unique needs of individuals with BPD. By combining addiction recovery strategies with targeted therapies for emotional regulation and relationship stability, Epiphany provides a comprehensive path to recovery. Key components of treatment include:

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) – A leading treatment for BPD, DBT focuses on emotional regulation, distress tolerance, interpersonal effectiveness, and mindfulness to help individuals develop healthier coping mechanisms.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) – Helps clients identify and change harmful thought patterns that contribute to both addiction and emotional distress.

Medication Management – Psychiatric evaluation and medication support for symptom stabilization when clinically appropriate.

Group Therapy – Offers a safe environment for individuals to practice communication skills, build connections, and reduce feelings of isolation.

Family Education & Support – Helps loved ones understand BPD and addiction while providing tools to create a supportive home environment.

Trauma-Informed Care – Addresses past trauma that may contribute to emotional dysregulation and substance use.

The Intersection of BPD and Addiction

BPD and addiction reinforce one another in a variety of ways:

Emotional dysregulation increases substance use as a coping mechanism during mood swings.

Impulsivity contributes to risky substance use behaviors.

Unstable relationships can trigger addiction relapses.

Identity disturbance leads individuals to use substances to feel more confident or stable.

Fear of abandonment heightens emotional distress and the risk of relapse.

Self-destructive tendencies may manifest as high-risk substance use.

Through personalized treatment plans, Epiphany Wellness helps clients navigate these challenges, build emotional resilience, and develop sustainable recovery strategies.

About Epiphany Wellness

Founded in 2023, Epiphany Wellness is a state-of-the-art addiction and mental health treatment center in Hendersonville, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. The center offers a full spectrum of evidence-based and holistic therapies to support individuals in achieving long-term recovery. By prioritizing individualized care and compassionate treatment, Epiphany Wellness empowers clients to reclaim their lives and build a future of stability and well-being.

For more information on our BPD and addiction treatment programs, please contact Epiphany Wellness at (615) 490-9263 or visit Epiphany Wellness Centers - Tennessee.

Legal Disclaimer:

