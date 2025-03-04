OGSTAR READING® Awarded Research-Based Design: ESSA Tier 4 Product Certification

Digital Promise Badge

Product Certification Provides Transparency to Edtech Marketplace

We are a team of experienced educators committed to providing students with multisensory, evidence-based strategies. We are thrilled to have the efficacy of our program certified by Digital Promise.” — Stephanie Nislow

OWINGS MILLS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OGSTAR READINGhas earned the Research-Based Design: ESSA Tier 4 product certification from Digital Promise. This product certification serves as a rigorous, reliable signal for district and school leaders, educators, and families looking for edtech products with a confirmed basis in research about learning.OGSTAR READING, LLC submitted evidence to Digital Promise confirming a link between research on how students learn and the product’s theory of change, aligning with Tier 4 of the ESSA Tiers of Evidence. OGSTAR READING, LLC also demonstrated their commitment to making their research basis clear and accessible to the public.“Our digital structured literacy platform was created based on years of research by the late Dr. Fran Levin Bowman, Orton Academy Fellow. Today, we are a team of experienced educators committed to providing students with multisensory, evidence-based strategies. We are thrilled to have the efficacy of our program certified by Digital Promise.”(Stephanie Nislow, Founder)“Digital Promise is uniquely positioned to actively guide educators and developers to build upon our research-informed insights about how people learn with emerging technology tools and products,” said Dr. Pati Ruiz, Senior Director of Edtech and Emerging Technologies at Digital Promise. “Our Research-Based Design product certification recognizes the edtech products that incorporate research about learning and technology integration into their design and development. Congratulations to OGSTAR READING for demonstrating that research informs product design!”Through product certifications, consumers can narrow their options as they select products based on research about learning before trying it out in their classrooms. Digital Promise launched the Research-Based Design product certification in February 2020 and has certified over 100 products to date.The Research-Based Design product certification uses a competency-based learning framework, developed in consultation with expert researchers in the Learning Sciences field and dozens of educators across the United States. Further detail about its development can be found in Digital Promise’s post “How Do Education Leaders Know if an Edtech Tool is Likely to Work?”Check out how districts are leveraging product certifications to inform edtech decisions. More information on Digital Promise’s product certifications can be found at productcertifications.digitalpromise.org.Press Contact:Stephanie Nislow, MEdOgStar Reading, LLCstephanie@ogstarreading.comCrystal WilliamsDigital Promisecwilliams@digitalpromise.org###About OgStar ReadingOgStar Reading, LLC is revolutionizing the way K-8 students learn to read with its innovative digital literacy platform. Using patented speech and handwriting recognition technology, OgStar provides personalized, structured literacy instruction that helps new and striving learners master essential reading skills. Based in Owings Mills, Maryland, OgStar Reading is empowering students across the U.S. and beyond to unlock their full reading potential. Discover how OgStar is transforming education by visiting the OgStar Reading Website About Digital PromiseDigital Promise is a nonprofit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Our vision is that all people, at every stage of their lives, have access to learning experiences that help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and continuously learn in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

OgStar Reading's Patented Multisensory Approach is Based on the Science of Reading

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.