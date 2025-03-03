Atticus Publishing proudly presents James Otis Price, Jr.’s book 'WE'RE HAVING A BABY'

Empowering Expectant Fathers to Be Active, Supportive Partners in Pregnancy

CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Otis Price, Jr. , a dedicated father, grandfather, and pastor, proudly announces the book, " WE'RE HAVING A BABY ". Drawing from his personal experiences and deep respect for the maternal journey, this book aims to educate men on the vital role they play during their partners' pregnancy and childbirth."We're Having a Baby" is inspired by Mr. Price’s observations of expectant mothers feeling isolated and unsupported in hospital settings during labor. The book is crafted to change the narrative by empowering men to be proactive, supportive partners from conception through childbirth. It explores the psychological and physical impacts of male presence and support during pregnancy, offering practical advice to enhance the prenatal experience for both partners.James Otis Price, Jr. has spent much of his life in Atlanta, GA, observing and learning from the women in his life. From watching his father care tenderly for his pregnant mother to taking on significant responsibilities for his younger brother at just eleven years old, Mr. Price developed a profound understanding of the challenges and triumphs of pregnancy. His experiences as a father only deepened his commitment to supporting expectant mothers, which led him to write this impactful book.The motivation to write "We're Having a Baby" stemmed from Mr. Price's repeated observations of women laboring alone. Disturbed by the lack of support these women received, he felt compelled to advocate for a stronger, more supportive role for men during this critical period. His goal is to foster a supportive environment that not only aids the mother but also strengthens the family unit.The book emphasizes that the journey of pregnancy is a partnership where the father’s role is as crucial as the mother's. It encourages men to engage actively and positively, supporting their partners emotionally and physically. Mr. Price passionately believes that educating men on these matters can reduce instances of child abandonment and enhance the wellbeing of mothers and children.This book is a call to action for all expectant fathers to step up and make a significant difference in their families' lives. It's a must-read for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of their role in the miraculous journey of childbirth.

James Otis Price Jr. on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

