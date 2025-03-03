Consumer Protection Week: Attorney General’s Office empowers Washingtonians through action, education

OLYMPIA — Today marks the start of Consumer Protection Week in Washington. Which allows the Attorney General’s Office to highlight the successful work of our consumer protection division, and help Washingtonians protect themselves.

Consumers can do more to protect themselves against fraud, identity theft and scams through what they can learn at a series of in-person and virtual events next week supported by the Attorney General’s Office and employees from select state agencies.

“There are sophisticated ways companies and individuals try to deceive and steal from Washingtonians,” Attorney General Nick Brown said. “Our consumer protection events will give people the tools and knowledge to empowered and protect themselves.”

The Consumer Protection Division is largely funded through money recovered from businesses who have violated Washington’s Consumer Protection Act and similar laws. not by taxpayers. Specifically, a portion of Consumer Protection recoveries go into the Attorney General's Civil Justice Operating Fund, which supports the Consumer Protection, Antitrust, Wing Luke Civil Rights, and Environmental Protection divisions. It also funds Medicaid Fraud Control and the Complex Litigation divisions.

Here are some recent key consumer protection victories:

Our Consumer Resource Center, which answers between 25,000-30,000 calls annually, returns over $10M to consumers every year via its informal dispute resolution efforts. Assistant attorneys general also take calls and complaints throughout the year that result in additional consumer protection actions.

A full list of public Consumer Protection Week events is available below:

In-person only events

Come to your local library for National Consumer Protection Week 2025! The Office of the Attorney General, Secretary of State’s Office, and Department of Financial Institutions will host your questions and a table of information on how you can protect yourself and your families from scams, stay safe online, and how to file a consumer complaint. Please join us!

Monday, March 3:

National Consumer Protection Informational Event (Public)

1 PM-3 PM

Puyallup Municipal Library: 324 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371

Tuesday, March 4:

National Consumer Protection Informational Event (Public)

10 AM – Noon

Edmonds Library: 650 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020

Friday, March 7:

National Consumer Protection Informational Event (Public)

2 PM – 4 PM

Des Moines Library: 21620 11th Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198

Virtual only

Monday, March 3:

Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Presentation (Zoom) (Public)

10 AM-11:30 AM

https://atg-wa.zoom.us/j/87327455542?pwd=cY5nba4bbw1N3LtPPtsjOI8aEq5cch.1

Are you an owner of a manufactured/mobile home that rents space from a park or community? Are you the owner, landlord, or manager of a manufactured/mobile home park? Come learn about the Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program with Public Programs Director, Cynthia Lockridge, and Assistant Attorney General Sebastian Miller for National Consumer Protection Week 2025!

Presentación del Programa de Resolución de Disputas de Casas Móviles (Zoom) (Español) (Publico)

6 PM-7:30 PM

https://atg-wa.zoom.us/j/89656449126?pwd=Hz4Duw1HeFXt82HEXVRv5Jmaha040t.1

¿Es usted propietario de una casa móvil o manufacturada que alquila espacio en un parque o comunidad? ¿Es usted propietario, arrendador o administrador de un parque de casas móviles o manufacturadas? ¡Venga a conocer el Programa de Resolución de Disputas de Casa Móviles con la Oficina del Procurador General del Estado de Washington durante la Semana Nacional de Protección al Consumidor 2025!

Hybrid events (English)

Ready to protect yourself from fraud, identity theft, and scams? Want to stay on top of your credit, shop smart for a used car, or keep yourself and your family safe online? Then don’t miss these chances to meet with the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General! Join us for National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW) — and stay informed year-round at www.atg.wa.gov. NCPW is your time to connect with government agencies, consumer protection experts, and our team as we share vital tips to help you spot, report, and avoid scams. Let’s make smart choices together and stay one step ahead!

Tuesday, March 4:

Fort Vancouver Library Series: Three Creeks (Public) (Virtual)

3 PM – 4 PM

https://meet.google.com/utx-pubt-asx?hs=122&authuser=0

Wednesday, March 5:

Fort Vancouver Library Series: Vancouver (Public) (Virtual)

11 AM – Noon

https://meet.google.com/gba-ankm-pks?hs=122&authuser=0

Thursday, March 6:

Fort Vancouver Regional Library: Woodland (Virtual) (Public)

2 PM – 3 PM

https://meet.google.com/wsk-jevd-bsc?hs=122&authuser=0

Saturday, March 8:

Walla Walla Library (Zoom) (Public)

1 PM – 2 PM

https://atg-wa.zoom.us/j/86149303444?pwd=mxU5BKPx0mGlLEfcpEuBz6QwApgksu.1

Hybrid events (Español)

¿Listo para protegerse del fraude, el robo de identidad y las estafas? ¿Quiere estar al tanto de su crédito, comprar un automóvil usado de manera inteligente o mantener a usted y a su familia seguros en línea? ¡Entonces no pierda la oportunidad de reunirse con la División de Protección al Consumidor de la Procuraduría General del Estado de Washington! Únase a nosotros durante la Semana Nacional de Protección al Consumidor (NCPW, sus iniciales en inglés) y manténgase informado durante todo el año en www.atg.wa.gov. NCPW es su momento para conectarse con agencias gubernamentales, expertos en protección al consumidor y nuestro equipo mientras compartimos consejos vitales para ayudarlo a detectar, denunciar y evitar estafas. ¡Tomemos decisiones inteligentes juntos y así sobresaltamos a los estafadores!

Thursday, March 6:

Fort Vancouver Regional Library: Vancouver (Español) (Virtual) (Publico)

11 AM – Mediodía

https://meet.google.com/mjy-dgbk-drq?hs=122&authuser=0

