Stop HIV Iowa and Muscatine Co. Public Health Present Lunch & Learn Series Focused on Health Equity & HIV Prevention

Shifting Perspectives: A Lunch and Learn Series Focused on Health Equity, Stigma Reduction, and HIV Prevention

Shifting Perspectives: From Stigma to Solutions is a Four-Part Educational Series to Address Stigma, HIV Prevention, and Community Health Resources

MUSCATINE, IA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stop HIV Iowa, in partnership with Muscatine County Public Health, presents “Shifting Perspectives: From Stigma to Solutions,” a four-part Lunch and Learn series aimed at enhancing health literacy through education on health equity, stigma reduction, and HIV prevention.This free educational series will provide valuable insights into best practices for serving vulnerable populations, with a focus on reducing stigma and advancing health equity. Attendees will also have the opportunity to earn free continuing education credits (CEs) for nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, respiratory therapy, and social work.Event Details:Location: Musser Public Library, Muscatine, IATime: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.Session Topics & Dates:March 6, 2025 – Health Equity and Meaningful Community InvolvementMarch 13, 2025 – Stigma Associated with Substance Use DisorderMarch 27, 2025 – Living with HIV: The Power of Testing and TreatmentApril 3, 2025 – Community Resource MappingThis series is open to healthcare professionals, community advocates, and anyone interested in fostering a more inclusive and informed approach to public health. The event is free and open to the community and public. Attendees can register at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=zUshq5ebu0GqnUbPENgi_VLZgbpFR95BshugE1L_wfBURU4yMFFZQlYxTzRWMUtBVEhaRkVMRUQ0Wi4u&route=shorturl

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.