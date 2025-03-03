Submit Release
Governor Mills Warns that Maine People and Businesses Will Pay the Price for Tariffs

In case you missed it, in her Radio Address this weekend, Governor Janet Mills warned that Maine people and businesses will pay more for heating oil, gasoline, food, and other everyday essentials if President Trump's plan to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods goes into effect tomorrow.

Governor Mills pointed out that Maine's economy is deeply intertwined with Canada, and that last year, the state traded more than $6 billion in goods with its northern neighbor. Maine is the most heating oil dependent state in the country -- and more than 80% of Maine's heating fuel and gasoline is imported from Canada.

"When Maine businesses have to pay higher tariffs to import materials they need, building supplies or other things, or pay to export their finished products, they will be forced to pass those costs along to Maine consumers at a time when we can least afford it. These tariffs clearly will result in higher prices on everything from fruits and vegetables, flat screen TVs, and auto parts and building supplies. This will cost more than $1,200 annually in purchase power for the typical United States household. I would estimate more for Maine households given our interrelationship with Canada," said Governor Mills.

"I can't be clear enough: the president's broad tariffs on Canada as well as China and Mexico will increase costs on Maine families and Maine businesses who can ill afford them, and they will cause great harm to our state's economy," continued Governor Mills.

