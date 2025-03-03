Montana Highway Patrol partners with The Salvation Army on voucher program to help stranded motorists

HELENA – The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) and The Salvation Army today launched a program that will provide stranded motorists in Montana with vouchers for towing or lodging.

The Montana Stranded Motorist Assistance Program was established by The Salvation Army to support Montana’s traveling public in emergency situations. The partnership with MHP will allow troopers, at their discretion, to provide vouchers from participating businesses to stranded motorists for towing and/or lodging, and other emergency needs for an individual or family. The trooper on scene will identify if a motorist needs assistance and, if so, what service the motorist needs when selecting a voucher for support.

“This program embodies our values of service, integrity, and respect as it will help us further serve the traveling public in Montana,” said MHP Colonel Kurt Sager. “We are grateful to The Salvation Army’s generosity and look forward to working with them on this program to help Montanans and tourists when they are stranded on the side of the road.”

“We’re pleased to partner with the Montana Highway Patrol on this important service for motorists,” Major Nesan Kistan, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Intermountain Division said. “Service is our prayer. A stranded motorist merits our help in whatever way we can provide.”

Troopers will use their discretion when providing vouchers. An officer will be able to issue a voucher worth up to $150 for towing services and/or lodging.

The program launches in Eastern and Southwest Montana, including the Butte, Bozeman and Billings areas. Additional partners are sought to include other regions of the state. Interested businesses are encouraged to email Jim Antal, a field representative with The Salvation Army, at [email protected] to learn more about the program.

A similar program, launched by The Salvation Army more than a year ago, serves motorists in Wyoming.

