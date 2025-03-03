Dare for DDAM

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

This year, for National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month (DDAM), OPWDD is daring New Yorkers to celebrate inclusion throughout our communities.

In honor of DDAM, New York State will light its landmark buildings orange on March 7 to commemorate the importance of recognizing the contributions and talent that the developmental disabilities community adds to the overall diversity of the state.

Throughout the month of March, OPWDD will introduce people with developmental disabilities who are daring to dispel ableist stereotypes by achieving their personal goals and contributing to their communities. These people “dare” to be homeowners and taxpayers, they “dare” to be students or advocates, or they “dare” to participate in their community or compete in a sport.

People with developmental disabilities face barriers to inclusion every day, including the barriers of stigma, discrimination, lack of understanding from the community, inaccessible transportation and physical barriers. We hope the people who have chosen to share their stories with you this month will remind you of the power of visibility and will motivate you to dare to be yourself as well. We are excited to highlight some of the many talents, stories, and dreams people with developmental disabilities are daring to share.

If you’d like to share how you are daring to be yourself this month, send a photo of yourself to [email protected] and then fill in the blank after the words “I Dare to _____.” You may see yourself featured on our website or social media channels. You can also share your “I Dare to” message on your social media pages. You can tag us @NYSOPWDD and use the hashtag #DareForDDAM.

Sincerely,

Willow Baer,

Acting Commissioner

Marisol

Marisol is a mother, a homeowner and a voice in her community. She helps others find their voice with her work for the Self-Advocacy Association of NYS.

"People see me and I educate them, because they see me paying taxes just like they do. I buy food for my family just like they do. I go to work every day just like my neighbor. The community needs to see people with disabilities doing the things that they do so that we become more accepted into the community.”

Alternative Text Alternative Text Video of Marisol daring to be a role model

