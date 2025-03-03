There is Still Time to Learn How to Hunt Wild Turkeys This Spring

CONTACT:

Josh Mackay: (603) 271-0459

March 3, 2025

Concord, NH – Registration is now open for a special turkey-hunting program co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and your local National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) chapter. This workshop is designed for new or novice turkey hunters in preparation for the 2025 spring turkey hunting season, which opens on May 1 and runs through May 31.

The workshop is dedicated to teaching you everything you need to know to have a safe and successful turkey hunt, including choosing the right shotgun and ammunition, scouting for birds, how and when to call, what gear you will need, the regulations that apply to turkey hunting, and much more.

The cost is $45 per person to participate. The fee includes course materials, instruction, at least one turkey call to take home for practice, a one-year membership to the National Wild Turkey Federation, and lunch. Register using the link below. Charges will be collected at the door. Cash or check payable to NWTF-NH will be the only forms of payment accepted.

If you have any questions or need to cancel, please email Joshua.mackay@wildlife.nh.gov.

Location and date of instruction:

March 22: Raymond Baptist Church, 145 Route 27, Raymond, NH. Class begins at 8:00 a.m. and concludes at 4:00 p.m.

To register, visit: Events | New Hampshire Fish and Game (s3licensing.com).